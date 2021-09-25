Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Apply For 181 Short Service Commission Officer Posts

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: The Indian Navy has invited applications from candidates for Short Service Commission (SSC) officers. This recruitment drive will fill 181 posts for a course commencing from June 2022 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Eligible and interested candidates who want to Join Indian Navy can apply by visiting the official website - joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Candidates must be aware that the last date to apply for the Indian Navy SSC officer recruitment is October 5, 2021. All those candidates who get selected in the entrance test will have to undergo training branches/cadres/specializations under:

Extended Naval Orientation Course - General Service (Executive) [GS(X)]/Hydraulica.

Naval Orientation Course (NOC) Regular-Air Traffic Controller/Observer/Pilot/Logistics/Education/Technical (Engineering & Electrical)/Naval Architect.

India Navy SSC officer recruitment: Here's how to apply

Visit the official website of the Indian Navy to apply for the Indian Navy SSC vacancy.

Search and select the link that reads, " Short Service Commission Entries (JUN 2022 COURSE) "

" Under the " Apply Online " section, click on the link that reads " Complete Your Application Online Now ".

" section, click on the link that reads " ". Now, select your state and register using the required details.

Login using registered credentials, and fill in the online application form.

Now uphold the required documents and click on the "submit" button.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: India Navy SSC officer recruitment; Check seats

Name of the seats Number of vacancies General Service - GS(X) /Hydro Cadre 45 Air Traffic Controller (ATC) 4 Observer 8 Pilot 15 Logistics 18 Education 18 Engineering Branch - General Service (GS) 27 Electrical Branch -- General Service (GS) 34 Naval Architect (NA) 12

Image: PTI