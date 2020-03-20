Indian Navy Results For SSR AA Posts Out: Steps To Follow To Download The Results

The officials of Indian Navy have released the results for the exams held in the month of February 2020 for SSR and AA Sailor Posts for August 2020 batch, yesterday on March 19 2020. Indian Navy SSR AA Result are available on Join Indian Navy website joinindiannavy. Indian Navy has also released the result for MR and INET Posts. Candidates will be required to login into the link by using their E-mail Address and Password. Here are a few steps you need to follow to download the results.

Also Read | UP Cancels Exams, Extends Closure Of Educational Institutes Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Steps to check the results

Go to official website joinindiannavy.com

Click on the 'Login' tab, given at the top right corner

A new window will open where you need to enter your login details

Click on ‘View Result for SSR, AA’

Check Indian Navy Result for SSR and AA

Download Indian Navy Result PDF

Take a print out for future use

Also Read | CBSE Board Exams Postponed Till March 31 Due To Coronavirus Outbreak, Orders HRD Ministry

For those who qualified the exam

Indian Navy SSR AA Exam was held in the month of February 2020. and the shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for Physical Fitness Test (PFT). Later, candidates who qualify Indian Navy SSR AA PFT will be called for Medical Exam. As per the official notice, "Approximately 8000 candidates will be called for PFT and Preliminary Recruitment Medical Examination. Allocation of centres for PFT and Preliminary Recruitment Medical Examination will be at the discretion of the Indian Navy. The qualifying cut off marks for appearing in PFT & Preliminary recruitment Medical may vary from State to State for SSR entry".

Also Read | IMPORTANT: ICSE Class 10 & 12 Board Exams Postponed Till Further Notice Amid Coronavirus

(Image Credits: Images and Data taken from Indian Navy Official Website)

Take a look at the tutorial video from which you can see the steps to download the Nay AA SSR results:

Also Read | CBSE Board Exams Postponed Till March 31 Due To Coronavirus Outbreak, Orders HRD Ministry