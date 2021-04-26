Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021 Likely To Begin Today; Last Date To Apply Being May 05

Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021 is likely to commence its application process today, April 26. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to drop their applications on the official website of the Indian Navy, of which a direct link is provided below, as soon as possible as the last date for submission is scheduled to be May 5. The Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 drive has been initiated with the aim to fill 500 Artificer Apprentice (AA) and 2000 Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) vacancies. Here's everything you need to know about the recruitment process, eligibility criteria, and how to apply for the posts.

Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021

On April 22, 2021, the Indian Navy invited applicants to gear up for the Indian Navy Sailor Registration via Facebook. The post read, "Online applications are invited from unmarried male candidates (fulfilling conditions of nationality as laid down by the Government of India) for enrolment as sailor for Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) for 500 and 2,000 vacancies (approximately) respectively in the August 2021 Batch. The entry will be open from 26 April 2021 and the last date for submission of online application is 05 May 2021."

Indian Navy Vacancy Details

Post Vacancy Artificer Apprentice 500 Senior Secondary Recruits 2000 Total 2500

Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Artificer Apprentice: The candidate must be qualified in a 10+2 examination with a minimum of 60% or more marks in aggregate with Maths, Physics and Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognized by MHRD, Govt. of India. The age limit for this post is set to be 17-20 years.

Senior Secondary Recruits: The candidate must be qualified in a 10+2 examination with Maths, Physics, and Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science as the primary subjects. The qualification must be from the Boards of School Education recognized by MHRD, Govt of India. The age limit for this post is set to be 17-20 years.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Selection Criteria

Following the application process, approximately 10,000 candidates will be cleared for written examination and PFT. Candidates are required to exceed the eligibility criteria in order to qualify for the written examination. Please note that the cut-off marks may vary from one state to another as vacancies have been allocated state-wise. Not much information has been provided yet on the examination round or the upcoming dates on which they will be held.

As of now, the only information that has been specified on the official website is that the examination will be of objective type and bilingual i.e. in both English and Hindi. The question paper will comprise of four sections i.e. English, Science, Mathematics, and General Knowledge. The examination will be of 60 minutes duration.

Indian Navy Sailor Registration: How to apply?

Once the registration link goes live on the official website of the Indian Navy, candidates will easily be to access it on the homepage. Visit https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/ to get started. Candidates will be required to register themselves to proceed. Click on "Current Opportunities" to view banners of all the posts available for filling at the moment. Apply for the post that interests you. The application form will be displayed. Enter personal details along with scanned copies of identity proofs and other documents as instructed on the form. Once previewed thoroughly, click on submit. Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Image Source: Shutterstock