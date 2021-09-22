Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment: INA Invites Applications For June 2022 Batch

The Indian Navy has sought applications of short service commissions for course starting in June 2022 at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. The application forms are out on the Indian Navy's official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. The site's statement states that online applications for Various Short Service Commission Entries (June 2022 Course) are open from September 21 to October 5, 2021.

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment June 2022 batch

Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree or be in their last year of graduation with a minimum of 60% in aggregate to be considered. However, before joining INA, candidates will be required to meet the educational requirements outlined above. Candidates who do not meet the educational requirements will be denied admission to INA, Ezhimala. The Indian Navy has stated that all SSB approved applicants must inform the Indian Navy of their final degree result by April 30, 2022 on the email address officer@navy.gov.in.

Indian Navy SSC Officer Registration Process

Step-1: Applicants have to visit the official website of the Indian Navy i.e, officer@navy.gov.in.

Step-2: Click on the application form at the top of the page

Step-3 Select ‘Registration’ from the drop list

Step-4 Enter the details and relevant documents

Step-5: Make sure to key in Captcha

Step-6: Click on submit

Documents required for SSC Officer Registration

12th class mark sheet

10th class mark sheet

A scanned copy of coloured passport size photo in JPG format

A scanned copy of signature in JPG format

Photo ID proof

Indian Navy SSC IT Officer Selection Process

Shortlisting of Applications- Candidates will be shortlisted based on their preference of entries and normalised marks obtained in their qualifying degree up to the fifth semester.

Medical Exam – Candidates who have passed the SSB will be called for a medical exam.

Merit Lists – Merit lists will be prepared based on SSB performance.

Indian Navy recruitment 2022

According to a notice published in the weekly edition of the employment newspaper, a total of 181 positions in the executive, educational, and technical branches will be filled. Selected candidates will be issued a 10-year short service commission, which can be extended for up to four years in two terms based on service requirements, performance, medical eligibility, and candidate willingness.

Image: PTI/Representative Image