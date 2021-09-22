Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment: INA Invites Applications For June 2022 Batch

Quick links:
The Indian Navy has sought applications of short service commissions for course starting in June 2022 at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. The application forms are out on the Indian Navy's official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. The site's statement states that online applications for Various Short Service Commission Entries (June 2022 Course) are open from September 21 to October 5, 2021.
Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree or be in their last year of graduation with a minimum of 60% in aggregate to be considered. However, before joining INA, candidates will be required to meet the educational requirements outlined above. Candidates who do not meet the educational requirements will be denied admission to INA, Ezhimala. The Indian Navy has stated that all SSB approved applicants must inform the Indian Navy of their final degree result by April 30, 2022 on the email address officer@navy.gov.in.
Step-1: Applicants have to visit the official website of the Indian Navy i.e, officer@navy.gov.in.
Step-2: Click on the application form at the top of the page
Step-3 Select ‘Registration’ from the drop list
Step-4 Enter the details and relevant documents
Step-5: Make sure to key in Captcha
Step-6: Click on submit
Shortlisting of Applications- Candidates will be shortlisted based on their preference of entries and normalised marks obtained in their qualifying degree up to the fifth semester.
Medical Exam – Candidates who have passed the SSB will be called for a medical exam.
Merit Lists – Merit lists will be prepared based on SSB performance.
According to a notice published in the weekly edition of the employment newspaper, a total of 181 positions in the executive, educational, and technical branches will be filled. Selected candidates will be issued a 10-year short service commission, which can be extended for up to four years in two terms based on service requirements, performance, medical eligibility, and candidate willingness.
