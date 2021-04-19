Indian Navy SSR AA Recruitment 2021 And Application Process Begins On April 26

The Indian Navy has invited applications for the vacancy of Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) and Artificer Apprentice (AA) posts. Online application for the Indian Navy SSR AA recruitment 2021 is going to start online from April 26, 2021. It should be noted only unmarried male candidates are being considered for these posts. Read on to know more about the Indian Navy recruitment and the eligibility criteria.

Indian Navy SSR AA Recruitment 2021

The Indian Navy has invited applications for SSE and AA Recruitment 2021 from eligible male candidates seeking to join the Indian Navy. The Indian Navy has not yet announced the official number of posts that will be made available for SSR and AA recruitment. However, in 2020, a total of 2700 vacancies were available, out of which 2200 were for SSR and 500 for AR. Here is the official website of the Indian Navy - https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/

The online applications for the Indian Navy SSR Recruitment and AA recruitment will begin on April 26, 2021. The last date to apply for the same is on April 30, 2021. Candidates who are shortlisted will have to undergo an online test. If candidates manage to pass the online test, they will be eligible to give the Physical and Medical tests. The dates for these will be published in Indian Navy notification on the Indian Navy website.

Eligibility Criteria

Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) - Candidates interested in applying for the post of SSR should have passed 12th with 60 per cent or more marks in aggregate with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects:- Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by MHRD, Govt. of India

Artificer Apprentice (AA) - Candidates interested in applying for the post of AA should have passed 12th with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects: - Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by MHRD, Govt. of India.

How to Apply for Indian Navy AA and SSR Recruitment?

Recruitment for the posts of AA and SSR in the Indian Navy will begin on April 26, 2021. Candidates will have to visit this 'Apply Online' page of the Indian Navy website after the registration begins to apply for the above-mentioned posts. Interested candidates are advised to regularly visit the Indian Navy website for any updates.

