The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Indian Navy Cut Off Marks 2020: State-wise List Of Marks, How To Download & Other Details

Education

Here's Indian Navy cut off 2020 list state-wise for the SSR examination that was held during February 2020. Read on to know SSR cut off and other details.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
navy cut off 2020

The Indian Navy released the results for the August 2020 batch of Sailor Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) and Artificer Apprentice (AA) on their official website. The SSR and AA results were declared on March 19, 2020. The SSR and AA tests are conducted in two different stages. The first is the written test, followed by a Physical Fitness Test.

Reports have it that the Indian Navy  has selected more than 8000 candidates for the Physical Fitness Test (PFT). Here's a state-wise list of SSR cut off marks. 

Also Read | CBSE Results 2019: Class 12 And Class 10 Board Exam Results To Be Announced In May Third Week Tentatively

Also Read | CBSE Declares Class 12 Exam Results

Check out the SSR cut off marks

SSR Cut off mark is the minimum score a candidate needs to pass the written test. Applicants who score more than the SSR cut off marks are eligible for the Physical Fitness Test. The SSR cut off marks are based on a few factors. Here are they: 

  • The number of aspirants appeared for the exam
  • The number of vacancies available
  • Previous year cut off marks
  • Candidates category

A State-wise list of SSR cut off marks

Jammu & Kashmir 35.75
Himachal Pradesh  37.75
Uttarakhand 44
Delhi  37
Haryana  56
Bihar  45.50
West Bengal 34
Jharkhand  38.5
Uttar Pradesh 45.50
Madhya Pradesh  30.75
Assam 20
Rajasthan 35.25
Gujarat  25
Maharashtra  34.40
Kerala  41

(Source: An online portal)

Also Read | IBPS Clerk Result 2019: Here Are The Expected Cutoffs In The Exam Results

Also Read | Indian Navy Results For SSR AA Posts Out: Steps To Follow To Download The Results

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy SSR and AA results were declared early this week. Here's how aspirants can download their results from the official website of Indian Navy. Check out. 

How to download Indian Navy SSR result 2020: 

  1. Go to the official website of the Indian Navy to check the SSR result 2020. 
  2. Enter your login details, which will take you to your results page. 
  3. Select the option- View Result for SSR, AA, and check the Indian Navy SSR result 2020. 
  4. Download Indian Navy Result PDF, and it recommended to keep a hard copy of the result. 
First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
US
POMPEO ASKS CHINA TO GIVE DETAILS
COVID-19
PLATFORM TICKET PRICE INCREASED
Akhilesh
AKHILESH YADAV SLAMS BJP
Coronavirus
MOHUN BAGAN CLOSES ITS OFFICE
Virender Sehwag
SEHWAG LAUDS 'JANTA CURFEW'
Sourav Ganguly
GANGULY'S TRIBUTE TO PK BANERJEE