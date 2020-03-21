Indian Navy Cut Off Marks 2020: State-wise List Of Marks, How To Download & Other Details

The Indian Navy released the results for the August 2020 batch of Sailor Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) and Artificer Apprentice (AA) on their official website. The SSR and AA results were declared on March 19, 2020. The SSR and AA tests are conducted in two different stages. The first is the written test, followed by a Physical Fitness Test.

Reports have it that the Indian Navy has selected more than 8000 candidates for the Physical Fitness Test (PFT). Here's a state-wise list of SSR cut off marks.

Check out the SSR cut off marks

SSR Cut off mark is the minimum score a candidate needs to pass the written test. Applicants who score more than the SSR cut off marks are eligible for the Physical Fitness Test. The SSR cut off marks are based on a few factors. Here are they:

The number of aspirants appeared for the exam

The number of vacancies available

Previous year cut off marks

Candidates category

A State-wise list of SSR cut off marks

Jammu & Kashmir 35.75 Himachal Pradesh 37.75 Uttarakhand 44 Delhi 37 Haryana 56 Bihar 45.50 West Bengal 34 Jharkhand 38.5 Uttar Pradesh 45.50 Madhya Pradesh 30.75 Assam 20 Rajasthan 35.25 Gujarat 25 Maharashtra 34.40 Kerala 41

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy SSR and AA results were declared early this week. Here's how aspirants can download their results from the official website of Indian Navy. Check out.

