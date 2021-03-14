Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Admit Card For INCET-TMM 2021 OUT, Exam To Begin On March 20

The Indian Navy has released the admit card for its tradesmen mates recruitment exam. Candidates who are registered for the INCET-TMM 01/2021 can download their admit cards from the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in. Indian Navy will conduct the INCET-TMM on March 20, 21, and 22.

Indian Navy had released the recruitment notification and started the online application process on February 22. The online application window closed on March 7. The link to download admit card and check exam city was scheduled to be activated on March 13. However, the admit card with examination center details can be downloaded from 72 hours before the examination. Moreover, the Indian Navy has also released the practice test link. Candidates can practice attempting the exam at home via this link. Click here for the practice link.

How to download Indian Navy Tradesmen Mates Admit Card

Visit the official website- joinindiannavy.gov.in Click on the 'Ways to Join' tab on the top of the homepage Go to the 'Civilian' section and then select the 'Tradesmen Mates' option A new page will open Click on the INCET TMM admit card download link Key in your login credentials and submit Your admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

About the Recruitment

The Indian Navy released the recruitment notification for INCET-TMM 2021 i.e., Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test for Tradesmen Mates under the advertisement number 01/2021 on February 22. There are a total of 1159 vacancies for tradesmen mates classified as group C ' Non-Gazetted Industrial at various commands namely- Eastern, Western, and Southern Naval Command. Details of Vacancies:

Eastern Naval Command --- 710 vacancies

Western Naval Command --- 324 vacancies

Southern Naval Command --- 125 vacancies

INCET-TMM Exam Pattern

INCET-TMM will be an online computer-based test. The exam will comprise of objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The paper will have four sections- General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, and Quantitative Ability, General English and Comprehension, and General Awareness. Each section will carry 25 marks.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.