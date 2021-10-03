Indian Oil Invites Applications For 469 Apprenticeship Posts, Here's How To Apply

Indian Oil apprenticeship: Indian Oil Corporation Limited also known as IOCL has invited applications for the engagement of Apprentices. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 469 Apprentices will be hired. They will then be posted in Technical and Non-Technical trades under its 5 Regions. The list of regions is mentioned here.

Western Region Pipelines (WRPL)

Northern Region Pipelines (NRPL)

Eastern Region Pipelines (ERPL)

Southern Region Pipelines (SRPL)

South Eastern Region Pipelines (SERPL)

Interested candidates are hereby informed that the application window will open on October 5, 2021. The last date to apply for the above-mentioned post is October 25, 2021. The steps to apply for the same have been mentioned here.

Eligibility for Indian Oil Pipelines Division

Technician Apprentice Mechanical -Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration/10+2) full-time Diploma in any of the following disciplines of Engineering: i) Mechanical Engineering ii) Automobile Engineering

-Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration/10+2) full-time Diploma in any of the following disciplines of Engineering: i) Mechanical Engineering ii) Automobile Engineering Technician Apprentice Electrical- Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one-year duration/10+2) full-time Diploma in any of the following disciplines of Engineering: i) Electrical Engineering ii) Electrical & Electronics Engineering

Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one-year duration/10+2) full-time Diploma in any of the following disciplines of Engineering: i) Electrical Engineering ii) Electrical & Electronics Engineering Technician ApprenticeTelecommunication & Instrumentation- Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one-year duration/10+2) full-time Diploma in any of the following disciplines of Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute: i) Electronics & Communication Engineering ii) Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering iii) Electronics & Radio Communication Engineering iv) Instrumentation & Control Engineering v) Instrumentation & Process Control Engineering vi) Electronics Engineering

Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one-year duration/10+2) full-time Diploma in any of the following disciplines of Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute: i) Electronics & Communication Engineering ii) Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering iii) Electronics & Radio Communication Engineering iv) Instrumentation & Control Engineering v) Instrumentation & Process Control Engineering vi) Electronics Engineering Trade Apprentice (AssistantHuman Resource) - Full-Time Bachelors degree (Graduation) from a Govt. recognized institute/ University.

- Full-Time Bachelors degree (Graduation) from a Govt. recognized institute/ University. Trade Apprentice (Accountant)- Full-Time Bachelors degree (Graduation) in Commerce from a Govt. recognized institute/University

Full-Time Bachelors degree (Graduation) in Commerce from a Govt. recognized institute/University Data Entry Operator(Fresher Apprentices)- Minimum 12th pass (but below graduate)

Minimum 12th pass (but below graduate) Domestic Data Entry Operator(Skill Certificate Holders)- Minimum 12th pass (but below Graduate). Additionally, candidates should possess a Skill Certificate of ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’ for the training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognised under the National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognised by the Central Govt.

The official notification reads, “Candidates having professional/higher qualification such as Degree in Engineering/MBA & its equivalent/PGDM/MCA/LLB/CA/ICWA/Masters in Social Work/Degree in Journalism etc. and any other Graduate and above professional qualification, shall not be eligible to apply for the above apprentice seats".

Steps to apply