Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 492 Posts, Check Details Here

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Indian Railway has announced a recruitment drive that aims to hire candidates for apprentice positions. Under this recruitment drive, the total number of vacancies for the above-mentioned positions are 492. Candidates are hereby informed that the last day to register is October 3, 2021. In order to check eligibility for the Indian Railway apprenticeship candidates will have to visit the apprenticeshipindia.org.

According to the official notification released for the Indian railway apprentices post, it aims to hire Machinist, Electrician, Welder, Fitter, Turner, Painter, A.C Mechanic. Candidates are also advised to go through the official notification before applying for the posts. The minimum required age is 15 years and the upper age limit is 24 years. The railway recruitment board will allow age relaxations to some candidates as per rules. The minimum required qualification is matriculation. The board should be recognised by the Council of Board of School Education in India, COBSE. It is mandatory that candidates should also have passed their ITI exam and certificate to show.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Important Date

Candidates should make sure to apply for the posts by October 3, 2021

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Steps to Apply

Candidates who fulfil the eligibility should visit the official website which is apprenticeshipindia.org.

Candidates will have to register themselves by entering details such as name, mail id, date of birth.

Candidates will then have to log in with their mail id and password

Candidates will also have to submit the documents for verification

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the merit list prepared by the railways. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in their class 10 exam. Candidates who will be shortlisted will get information about the same on their email ID.