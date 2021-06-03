Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Know How To Apply, Eligibility Criteria And More

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
The Western Railway Recruitment Cell is accepting online applications for 3591 apprentice recruitment openings. Interested and eligible applicants should apply online at rrc-wr.com, the Indian Railways' official website. The application deadline for this position is June 24, 2021. Read on to know full details on eligibility criteria, education qualification, details of vacancies/ trades, selection process, and steps to apply.
Candidates should be between the ages of 15 and 24. Reserved category candidates will have their upper age limit relaxed. Candidates must have passed a recognised board's class 10th exam with a minimum of 50% in aggregate.
Apprenticeship training would be provided to selected candidates for a duration of one year, and they will be given a stipend at the stipulated rate as per existing norms established by the appropriate State Governments.
The merit list will be generated by averaging the percentage of marks achieved by the applicants in both matriculations (with a minimum of 50% (aggregate) marks) and the ITI examination, with equal weightage given to both. There will be no written or oral examination. The chosen Applicants will be required to complete a one-year apprenticeship programme.