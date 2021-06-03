Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Know How To Apply, Eligibility Criteria And More

The Western Railway Recruitment Cell is accepting online applications for 3591 apprentice recruitment openings. Interested and eligible applicants should apply online at rrc-wr.com, the Indian Railways' official website. The application deadline for this position is June 24, 2021. Read on to know full details on eligibility criteria, education qualification, details of vacancies/ trades, selection process, and steps to apply.

Here is the official website, click here to know.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Apprentice - 3591 Posts

Mumbai Division (MMCT) - 738

Vadodara (BRC) Division - 489

Ahmedabad Division (ADI) - 611

Ratlam Division (RTM) - 434

Rajkot Division (RJT) - 176

Bhavnagar Workshop (BVP) - 210

Lower Parel (PL) W/Shop - 396

Mahalaxmi (MX) W/Shop - 64

Bhavnagar (BVP ) W/Shop - 73

Dahod (DHD) W/SHOP - 187

Pratap Nagar (PRTN) W/SHOP, Vadodara - 45

Sabarmati (SBI ) ENGG W/SHOP, Ahmedabad - 60

Sabarmati (SBI ) Signal W/SHOP, Ahmedabad - 25

Headquarter office HQ – 34

How to Apply for a Job with the Railways

Visit https://www.rrc-wr.com/ for more information.

Select the Apprentice Engagement tab from the drop-down menu.

There will be a link to apply for Western Railway Apprenticeships.

Go to the link and click it.

Fill out the registration form and submit it.

Submit your application after paying the application cost.

Indian railways vacancy eligibility

Candidates should be between the ages of 15 and 24. Reserved category candidates will have their upper age limit relaxed. Candidates must have passed a recognised board's class 10th exam with a minimum of 50% in aggregate.

Indian railways recruitment notification stipend/pay scale

Apprenticeship training would be provided to selected candidates for a duration of one year, and they will be given a stipend at the stipulated rate as per existing norms established by the appropriate State Governments.

Indian railways recruitment 2021 Selection process

The merit list will be generated by averaging the percentage of marks achieved by the applicants in both matriculations (with a minimum of 50% (aggregate) marks) and the ITI examination, with equal weightage given to both. There will be no written or oral examination. The chosen Applicants will be required to complete a one-year apprenticeship programme.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK