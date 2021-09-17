Indian Student Parliament's Founder Rahul Karad Announces Theme Of BCS 11th Conference

Indian Student Parliament organized a virtual conference on Friday, September 17, 2021. The 90 minutes long press conference was started at around 11.15 am. The event was attended by over fifty people which included Rahul V Karad, Managing Trustee and Executive President of MAEER’S MIT, founder and convener of BCS, organizers, students associated with BCS, and journalists from various media organizations.

The purpose of the BCS virtual conference was to inform about the 11th edition of BCS which will be held between September 23 and September 28, 2021. In the 10 sessions which have been organized in past years, over 5000 universities and 12000 colleges have participated. Through the webcasting, interested people from Jammu to Kanyakumari mark their presence. Dr Chitnis on the occasion addressed the event and shared the agenda of the Institution. He said that the agenda is breaking the colonial mindset. He also said that the aim of the institution is to raise the intellect so that the youth can have a point of view of how they will make India better’

Topics to be discussed within six days are-

Leadership Lessons: Nehru to Modi Priorities After Pandemic: What Young India Wants? Saving the Environment: Too Much Talk, Too Little Action Celebrities & Stardom: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly Indian Economy: Beyond the Blame Game Social Media: The Emerging Superpower Declining Sanctity of Public Institutions - Fact or Falsehood? Why against Farmer bills (कृषि बिलों का विरोध क्यों?) International Relations: Reconciling with Neighbours Youth in Politics- illusion and reality (राजनीति में युवा - भ्रम और यथार्थ)

Bhartiya Sansad founder's view about conference

Executive president, founder, and initiator of Bharatiya Chatra Sansad- Rahul Karad said that the foundation stone was established in 2003 with a thought that an institution should be there which teaches politics to the students. In 2005 the MIT school of government was inaugurated which is India’s first school that teaches politics. He said on the one hand politics was involved after opening that in India where muscle power and money power matters, how can education be considered and how is that so important. On the other hand, many political leaders said that they will contribute by being guest faculty and guiding students which they are doing even now. He emphasized the fact that the institute does not promote any ideology and people from various political parties having different ideologies participate in the discussion. He further said that over five present MLAs have studied from MIT.

Talking about the Indian student parliament he said that it is first of its kind initiative which is by the student and for the student. The education institution believes in the importance of education in politics. The two-year programme organized by the institute dedicates one year to academics and last year is given to students to practice. Rahul further said that each and every legislative should have at least one school similar to MIT. Union Minister Rajnath Sigh has also been invited to the conclave which also marks the 75 years of Independence.

About BCS 11th virtual conference

The 11th BCS is likely to have the participation of 11 Union Ministers, 10 Assembly Speakers, 40 MLAs from different states, about 30 Thought Leaders and 60 Student Speakers. The six-day Annual National Conclave, Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad or BCS (Indian Student Parliament) will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh. A special session of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will also be organised. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition, Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly & Former CM, Maharashtra will also mark their presence. High Dignitaries like Ramesh Bias, Hon’ble Governor of Jharkhand, Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, Dr. M. Veerappa Moily, Former Minister for petroleum and natural gas, law and justice, Government Of India, and Chief Minister, Karnataka will also be addressing various sessions over the period of 6 days.

About MIT

MIT School of Government (Pune), is the first school of its kind to create future political leaders, with active support from the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, Association of Indian Universities (AIU), and the UNESCO Chair of Human Rights, Democracy & Peace, Pune. Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad began its arduous journey in 2011 under the visionary leadership of young educationist Rahul V. Karad, Founder of Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad and Chief Initiator of MIT School of Government. Through the last decade, BCS has been inspiring the youth of the country to raise their voice, get a better understanding of politics and engage with the most sought-after political and thought leaders through this unique platform.