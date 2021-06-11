Infosys Eligibility Criteria 2021 For Freshers & Other Requirements For The Hiring Process

Infosys is one of the most renowned Indian multinational information technology. It provides various services like business consulting, information technology and outsourcing. The MNC was founded in 1981 and has its headquarters in Bangalore. Infosys is the second-largest Indian IT organisation after TCS. For a fresher who wants to work in a good IT company, Infosys is one of the best options. Infosys careers are one of the most sought after ones among freshers. A lot of people who want to join Infosys are curious to know about the Infosys jobs and Infosys hiring. Here is a look at the Infosys eligibility criteria 2021 for freshers.

Infosys eligibility criteria 2021 for freshers

Infosys had earlier shared the eligibility criteria for freshers in Infosys hiring. The company is among the top IT firms in India. As a result, the company is looking for freshers with the best aptitude and candidates who are suitable for the company. Here is a look at Infosys eligibility criteria 2021 for freshers.

The candidate should be B.E. / B. Tech passed in CSE/ECE/IT/CIVIL/ME/EEE/Automobile/Aeronautical etc.

Those candidates who have done M.Sc. graduation in IT and Computer Science from a recognized Indian University can also apply for the job.

MCA graduates are also eligible to apply for the Infosys jobs of freshers.

For the eligibility of the year 2021, the candidates should have passed their engineering exam in 2020.

The candidates should have a score of a minimum of 60 per cent in their class 10 and 12 board exams.

In their graduation exam, the candidate should have 65 per cent marks or a CGPA of 6.5 in their graduation exam.

A maximum gap of two years is allowed in education.

Documents required

The freshers who are applying for Infosys hiring should carry the certificates and original mark sheets of class 10, 12 and graduation exams while appearing for the interview.

One should also carry a copy of mark sheets while appearing for the interview.

For Infosys jobs for freshers, an updated resume is necessary. One must carry a copy of it.

One should also carry a passport size photograph for the interview.

An original ID proof like Pan Card, Passport, Voter ID, Aadhar Card, and others should also be carried.

Important Infosys policies

Those candidates who have participated in any Infosys Interview process in the last 9 months are ineligible.

If the IT Company has terminated the application of the fresher, the candidate cannot apply.

If a particular candidate missed the chance to apply for the interview, then the person can apply and attend the selection process.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of Infosys to know about all the latest updates and news related to the Infosys eligibility criteria 2021.

Image: Shutterstock