Infosys Eligibility Criteria For Freshers - Academic Requirements And Documents

Infosys Limited founded in the year 1981 is an Indian MNC that provides services in consulting and digital services. Headquartered in Bangalore, Infosys is the second-largest Indian IT organization after TCS. If you are a fresher and want to work with a good IT company, then you should keep track of Infosys hiring. Infosys careers are one of the most popular ones for freshers.
Infosys eligibility criteria for freshers
Infosys is among the top IT firms operating in India. As a result, the recruitment and selection process of the candidates is a balance between finding a fresher with the best aptitude that suits the requirements of the company. Here are some details about Infosys eligibility criteria for freshers in 2021.
- B.E. / B. Tech passed candidates in CSE, IT, ECE, ME, EEE, and others can apply for Infosys jobs.
- M. Sc graduates in IT and Computer Science from a recognized Indian University can also apply for the job.
- Those candidates who have passed their engineering exam in 2020 can apply.
- MCA graduates can also apply.
- The candidates must have scored 60 percent or more marks in their class 10 and 12 board exams.
- A maximum gap of two years is allowed in education.
- The candidate must have 65 percent marks or CGPA 6.5 in their graduation exam.
Documents needed
- Freshers applying for Infosys jobs must carry original mark sheets of class 10, 12, and graduation exams during the interview. One must also carry a copy of the mark sheets during the interview.
- For Infosys hiring process, an updated resume is necessary. One must carry a copy of it.
- Carry passport size photographs for the interview.
- The candidate must carry original ID proof like Pan Card, Passport, Voter ID, Aadhar Card, and others.
Infosys policies you should know about
- If you want to pursue Infosys careers, you must never apply within nine months from the last interview. You will be ineligible to apply.
- If the IT Company has terminated the application of the fresher, the candidate cannot apply.
- If a particular candidate missed the chance to apply for the interview, then the person can apply and attend the selection process.
