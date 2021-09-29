Karnataka Minister for Higher Education, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday, September 28, informed that Karnataka's Department of Higher Education and the Information Technology (IT) major Infosys would soon enter into three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to prioritise skill development among students as per National Education Policy (NEP-2020). Ashwathnarayana further stated that with the help of MoUs, Infosys Springboard can be utilised by the Karnataka government.

Infosys Springboard comprises nearly 3,000 skill development courses for college students and for digital learning of college faculty, and professional guidance for students, 'Campus Connect' is facilitated. Also, a donation of 15,000 de-bonded computers to colleges from Infosys.

Further briefing on Infosys Springboard, the Minister said, "It is an integrated digital literacy platform comprising effective digital learning solutions, technology-based life skill courses, gamification, live classes, industry certification, maker's lab, carrier guidance".

He added, "Introduction of gesture computing and biometrics for smart classrooms, utilising virtual reality and augmented reality for training and linking learning data with performance outcome, utilising gamification and design principles to create healthy competition among students, utilising automation and robotic tools to create content will be part of the MoU".

Narayan further stated that the 'NEP community' will be established to assure best practices are delivered among institutions under the MoUs.

He said, "Institutions will be mentored and guided towards the implementation of the NEP framework and collaboration will be established between KDEM (Karnataka Digital Economy Mission) and Infosys to achieve talent acceleration".

Implementation of NEP in Karnataka

Earlier on August 20, Ashwathnarayan had stated that implementation of the NEP-2020 will further strengthen Indian languages including Kannada and opportunities will be provided for students to choose language as an open elective too. The Minister had said that there will be no threat to Kannada or any other regional language with the NEP. Kannada learning for two years at degree level will be made mandatory. Also, a choice will be given to select a language as an open elective.

The Minister had stated, "To facilitate implementation of NEP, help-lines have been set up at the state and university levels and it has been asked to start help desks at institution levels, Further, 10,000 teaching faculty will be trained and workshops, seminars, interactions, etc, will be widely conducted."

(With ANI input)

(Image: @Dr.AshwathNarayan/FACEBOOK)