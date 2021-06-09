INI CET Admit Card Released, Exam On June 16th, 2021; Here's How To Download Admit Card

The INI CET admit card for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test has been published by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi (INI CET 2021). The INI CET exam date has been set on June 16, 2021. Admit cards are available for download at aiimsexams.ac.in for all enrolled applicants. Candidates will require their registration id, password, and exam unique code to obtain the admission card (EUC).

INI CET admit card released

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021 is a national level PG medical entrance test administered for admission to AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER, and NIMHANS MD, MS, DM (6 years), M.Ch (6 years), and MDS courses. Only those applicants who applied for the exam in a prescribed way received an admit card over the internet. Candidates may get their INI CET 2021 admit card by following the instructions below:

INI CET admit card download

To download the admit card, go to aiimsexams.ac.in and look for the INI CET 2021 login.

Enter your registration id, password, and exam unique code to get access to the login page (EUC).

Click the download admit card option under "MyPage."

On the screen, the admission card will now show.

Candidates must print their admission cards after downloading them. To the exam centre, bring a physical copy of your admission card. Applicants should be aware that the admit card will not be sent by email or postal mail by AIIMS, New Delhi. In addition, only those who have completed all phases of the application form will be awarded an admission card.

After downloading the admission card, aspirants must double-check all of the information on it. If any of the data on the admit card do not match those on the application form, please notify the Examination Section, AIIMS, New Delhi, by email at aiims.inicet@gmail.com. The email must be sent from the candidate's registered email address.

The candidate's registration number and assigned roll number must be provided. Due to the continuing epidemic, INI CET 2021 was originally set on May 8, but it was postponed to June 16, 2021. The exam will be a computer-based examination that applicants must take from the testing centres designated on their admission cards.

The INI CET will last for three hours. The INI CET 2021 question paper will have 200 objective-type questions of various categories. There may be a single correct choice question as well as many right choice questions. The AIIMS INI CET 2021 syllabus does not include any specific topics. Candidates must prepare for the MBS and BDS courses.

