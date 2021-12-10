Last Updated:

INI CET Counselling Begins For AIIMS, JIPMER PG Exam, Check Complete Schedule Here

INI CET counselling is scheduled to begin on December 10 for AIIMS, JIPMER PG exam. Interested and eligible candidates can check steps to exercise choices here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
INI CET

Image: Shutterstock


AIIMS is scheduled to begin the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, INI CET Counselling 2021-22 from Friday, December 10, 2021. The counselling which will begin today is for the January 2022 session of Post Graduate admissions. The schedule reads that the window to exercise choices for AIIMS, JIPMER PG exam will begin from 11 am. Candidates are advised to visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in for being updated.

INI CET Counselling 2021-22 will be conducted for 3 rounds. Out of the three rounds the last one is Open Round of online seat allocation. The deadline to exercise choices is December 12, 2021. Candidates should make sure to complete the process by 5 pm as the window will be closed afterwards. Candidates should know that these choices are only for the Mock Seat Allocation. They will be able to check the mock seat allocation result on December 14, 2021. After the release of result, the actual 1st round seat allotment will be done. The steps to exercise options have been mentioned below.

INI CET Counselling 2021-22: Here’s how to exercise choices for PG admissions 

  • Candidates will have to go to the official website of AIIMS, JIPMER PG exam – aiimsexams.ac.in.  
  • On the Homepage, they should click on the link that reads, 'INI CET 2022 Mock Online Seat Allocation.' 
  • Candidates will be redirected to the registration window where they will have to fill in all the required details to get themselves registered
  • Candidates should select the options they want to, click on save and then click on submit
  • The choices for mock seat allocation will be submitted. Candidates should save the details for checking online seat allocation result

In order to proceed with any of the processes related to INI CET Counselling 2021-22, candidates will have to be ready with Username, Password and a security code. Mock seat allotment round is conducted so as to give students a better idea of how actual seat allocation is done. INI CET 2022 first-round PG seat allocation schedule was released in December first week and can be checked on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in.

READ | AIIMS INI CET Result 2021 declared, here's direct link to download score card
READ | INI CET 2022 admit card for Nov 14 exam to be out soon, here's how to download
READ | INI CET Result for November exam for AIIMS, JIPMER PG test likely to release today
READ | INI CET Results 2022 released; here's direct link to check
READ | AIIMS INI CET 2022: First round PG seat allocation schedule released; Check dates
Tags: INI CET, AIIMS, Counselling
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND