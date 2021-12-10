INI CET Counselling Begins For AIIMS, JIPMER PG Exam, Check Complete Schedule Here

AIIMS is scheduled to begin the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, INI CET Counselling 2021-22 from Friday, December 10, 2021. The counselling which will begin today is for the January 2022 session of Post Graduate admissions. The schedule reads that the window to exercise choices for AIIMS, JIPMER PG exam will begin from 11 am. Candidates are advised to visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in for being updated.

INI CET Counselling 2021-22 will be conducted for 3 rounds. Out of the three rounds the last one is Open Round of online seat allocation. The deadline to exercise choices is December 12, 2021. Candidates should make sure to complete the process by 5 pm as the window will be closed afterwards. Candidates should know that these choices are only for the Mock Seat Allocation. They will be able to check the mock seat allocation result on December 14, 2021. After the release of result, the actual 1st round seat allotment will be done. The steps to exercise options have been mentioned below.

INI CET Counselling 2021-22: Here’s how to exercise choices for PG admissions

Candidates will have to go to the official website of AIIMS, JIPMER PG exam – aiimsexams.ac.in.

On the Homepage, they should click on the link that reads, 'INI CET 2022 Mock Online Seat Allocation.'

Candidates will be redirected to the registration window where they will have to fill in all the required details to get themselves registered

Candidates should select the options they want to, click on save and then click on submit

The choices for mock seat allocation will be submitted. Candidates should save the details for checking online seat allocation result

In order to proceed with any of the processes related to INI CET Counselling 2021-22, candidates will have to be ready with Username, Password and a security code. Mock seat allotment round is conducted so as to give students a better idea of how actual seat allocation is done. INI CET 2022 first-round PG seat allocation schedule was released in December first week and can be checked on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in.