INI CET Result For November Exam For AIIMS, JIPMER PG Test Likely To Release Today

INICET Results 2021: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is likely to release the results for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, INI CET, today, November 20. As per various media reports, the result is for the AIIMS-JIPMER PG exam that was conducted on November 14, 2021. Candidates who are waiting for their results will be able to download their results from the official website – aiimsexams.ac.in. The result will also contain details such as percentile marks, rank, and personal details of the candidates.

To qualify for the examination, candidates need a minimum 50th percentile to pass under the UR category and a minimum of 45th percentile under the SC/ST/OBC/PwD categories. However, after the release of the results, candidates might face a few changes. Candidates are recommended to visit the official website for fresh updates and more details. To download the result follow the below-mentioned steps and use the direct link given here - INICET Result 2021 (CLICK HERE)

INICET Results 2021: Here' how to Check the INI CET 2021 Result:

STEP 1: Candidates must visit the official website of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test - aiimsexams.ac.in .

. STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "INI CET November Result 2021." (Direct link to be activated later)

STEP 3: A new window will open on your screen with a PDF file.

Scroll through it to check your INI CET result for 2021.

STEP 4: If required, download and take a printout of the document for future use.

Image: PTI/Representative Image