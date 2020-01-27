CMAT 2020 Admit Cards Are Out; Here's How To Download The Admit Card

CMAT or Common Management Admission Test admit cards for the year 2020 have been released on the internet by NTA. Candidates can download it from the official website of the CMAT. However, only those aspirants will get their admit cards who have successfully completed the registration as well as paid the registration fees for the examination. One can download it from the website and print the CMAT admit card.

How to download the CMAT admit card for 2020?

The candidates who are appearing for CMAT 2020 exam can download their admit cards from the official CMAT 2020 website, https://cmat.nta.nic.in/webinfo/public/home.aspx. After arriving on the website one can see the download admit card option highlighted in maroon at the bottom of the page. Clicking on that will take the candidate to the login page. There they will be given the option to log in either through application number and password or through application number and date of birth. After choosing their desired method and putting in the login credentials, the students will be given the opportunity to download their CMAT 2020 admit cards.

It is important to note that no candidate appearing for CMAT 2020 will be receiving their admit cards for the examination through the post. Each candidate has to download it only from the official website and bring it on the day of the examination. Failure to produce it at the time of identification will debar the candidate from appearing for CMAT 2020 exam.

Details about the upcoming CMAT 2020 exams will be written on the admit card itself. Candidates are supposed to go through it after downloading and taking out a print of it. The application form for CMAT was released on November 1, 2019. The deadline for form submission had been extended to December 12, 2019. The examination will be held on January 28, 2020.

