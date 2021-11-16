IOCL Admit Card For Apprenticeship Posts Likely To Be Out Today, Here's How To Download

Indian Oil Corporation Limited will be releasing the admit cards for IOCL apprenticeship recruitment exam soon. The exam conducted under this recruitment drive will be conducted to select 1,968 candidates. Interested candidates had to make sure to apply by November 12, 2021. The recruitment notification on the official website reads that the admit cards can be released anytime between November 16 and November 20, 2021.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

The application for apprentice posts was started on October 22, 2021

The deadline to apply for apprentice posts was November 12, 2021

Admit card is likely to be out between November 16 and November 20, 2021

Written Exam is scheduled to be held on November 21, 2021

Results may be published on December 4, 2021

Document Verification will have to be done between December 13 and December 20, 2021.

Steps to download IOCL Apprentice admit card 2021

Candidates should go to the official website of IOCL at iocl.com.

On the homepage, under the 'What's New' section, click on the link that reads, "Engagement of Apprentices under Refineries Division

Then candidates will have to click on the relevant admit card link (To be noted that the admit card link will be activated post-release of hall tickets)

The hall tickets will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download the admit card and take its printout for future use

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Details

Trade Apprentice-Attendant Operator 488 posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter 205 posts

Trade Apprentice, Chemical 362 posts

Trade Apprentice Boiler, Mechanical 80 posts

Trade Apprentice, Mechanical 236 posts

Trade Apprentice, Instrumentation 117 posts

Trade Apprentice, Secretarial Assistant 69 posts

Trade Apprentice, Accountant 32 posts

Trade Apprentice, Data Entry Operator 53 posts

Trade Apprentice, Data Entry Operator, Skill Certificate Holders 41 posts

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Selection Procedure

In the first stage, a written selection test will be conducted for a duration of two hours. The written exam will be of MCQ type and candidates should secure at least 40% to qualify for the test. Candidates will then be called for document verification. During the verification process, candidates will have to carry original certificates such as Marksheet, Caste certificate, and others.