IOCL Apprentices Recruitment: Deadline To Apply For 480 Position Ends Today, See Details

IOCL apprentices recruitment drive for 480 positions will end on Saturday, August 28. Here are the steps one needs to follow to apply for the same.

IOCL apprentices

IOCL apprentices recruitment: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited, IOCL is all set to close down the registration process for Apprentice posts. The last day for Indian oil recruitment is Saturday, August 28, 2021. Interested candidates who still have not registered themselves for IOCL apprentice posts can apply online. They will have to register themselves on the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. To be noted that the recent recruitment drive aims to fill 480 positions in Indian Oil Corporation Limited. The recruitment drive is for technical and non-technical trade apprentices. Candidates who will be selected will be transferred to South India (Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana).

In order to apply for the posts, the interested candidates will first have to register as a Trade Apprentice online. The registration should be done on the government website of Apprenticeship India. Post registering themselves, the candidates will be eligible to apply for the apprentice posts. in order to apply for the same candidates will have to follow the simple steps mentioned below. The direct link to apply has also been mentioned below.

IOCL apprenticeship: Important Dates

  • Indian Oil Corporation Limited online application was started on August 13, 2021
  • The last day to apply is August 28, 2021

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

  • Interested candidates should visit the official website of IOCL on iocl.com.
  • On the homepage, click on 'Apprentice link'
  • Post doing this, the new page will be opened
  • Candidates will have to fill in the required details
  • Post uploading the necessary documents, candidates will have to pay the application fees
  • Post completing all the process, candidates will have to click on the submit
  • Candidates are advised to download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Here is the direct link to apply

Documents required while filling form

  • Proof of date of birth, class X mark sheet
  • Certificate of the prescribed educational qualification
  • PWD certificate if applicable
  • Attested copy of caste certificates
  • Signature in black link
  • Recent passport size photograph
