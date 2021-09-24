IOCL Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 533 JE, Technical Assistant Posts

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited online applications for the recruitment against 513 vacancies for the post of experienced non- executive personnel. The posts include junior engineering assistant, technical assistant, quality control analyst and others. The candidates who will be selected for the posts will be in the pay scale of Rs.25,000-1,05,000/ for its Refineries / Petrochemical Units at Guwahati, Digboi & Bongaigaon (Assam), Barauni (Bihar), Vadodara (Gujarat), Haldia (West Bengal), Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Panipat {Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex (PRPC)}(Haryana) and Paradip (Odisha).

The online application process began on September 21. The last date to apply for IOCL recruitment 2021 is October 12, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website - iocl.com.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production) - 296 Posts

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U) - 35 Posts

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV - 65 Posts

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Mechanical)/Junior Technical Assistant-IV- 27 Posts

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation)/Junior Technical Assistant-IV - 64 Posts

Junior Quality Control Analyst -IV - 29 Posts

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Fire & Safety) - 14 Posts

Junior Material Assistant – IV / Junior Technical Assistant-IV - 4 Posts

Junior Nursing Assistant-IV - 1 Post

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production) - Candidates should have a Diploma in Chemical / Refinery & Petrochemical Engg. or B.Sc. (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from a recognized Institute/ University with a minimum of 50% marks.

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U) - Candidates should have a Diploma in Mechanical or Electrical Engg. from recognized Institute/University & Boiler Competency Certificate.

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV -for Guwahati, Gujarat, Mathura, Digboi and Bongaigaon Refinery)- Candidates should have a 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from recognized Institute/ University with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved/identified for PwBD positions.

For Barauni, Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex and Paradip Refinery-- Candidates should have a 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from recognized Institute/ University with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions.

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Mechanical)/Junior Technical Assistant-IV- Candidates should have a 3 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from recognized Institute/ University with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved/ identified for PwBD positions or Matric with ITI in Fitter Trade with Pass class.

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Instrumentation)/Junior Technical Assistant - IV -Candidates should have a 3 years Diploma in Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Electronics/ Instrumentation & Control Engineering from a recognized Institute/ University with minimum of 50% marks.

Junior Quality Control Analyst -IV - Candidates should have a degree in B.Sc. with Physics, Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry & Mathematics with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved/identified for PwBD positions.

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Fire & Safety) - Candidates should have passed Matric plus Sub-Officers’ Course from NFSC-Nagpur or Equivalent (Regular Course) from any other recognized institute, with Heavy Vehicle Driving License.

Junior Material Assistant – IV / Junior Technical Assistant-IV - 3 years Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical/Instrumentation Engg. from recognized Institute/University with a minimum of 50% marks.

Junior Nursing Assistant-IV -Candidates should have a 4 years B.Sc. (Nursing) or 3 years Diploma in Nursing & Midwifery or Gynaecology & Obstetrics from recognized Institute/University with a minimum of 50% marks.

Candidates should be aged between 18 and 26 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms). Candidates will have to pass a written exam followed by a skill/ proficiency/ physical test. The tests will be qualifying in nature.