IOCL Recruitment 2021: Deadline To Apply For Over 500 Posts Ends Tomorrow, See Details

IOCL Recruitment 2021: The deadline to fill the application form for various vacancies of Junior Engineers (JE) Assistant and other posts in Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is going to end on Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021. All the interested candidates who are interested in IOCL JE Recruitment 2021 and have not applied yet can apply now. All the details like eligibility, age limit as well as steps to apply have been mentioned below. Candidates can apply online through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com.

IOCL recruitment 2021: Details

Through this recruitment drive, Indian Oil will fill vacancies of-

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production)

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U)

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U - O&M )

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Mechanical)/Junior Technical Assistant-IV

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation)/Junior Technical Assistant-IV

Junior Quality Control Analyst -IV

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Fire & Safety)

Junior Material Assistant – IV/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV

Junior Nursing Assistant-IV

IOCL recruitment 2021: Age limit and selection process

The minimum age limit is 18 years

The upper age limit as on September 30 is 26 years

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT). They will be selected only if they qualify both of them.

Minimum salary is Rs.25,000 and maximum salary is Rs. 1,05,000

IOCL recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

Interested and eligible candidates should visit the official website of IOCL at iocl.com

On the homepage, click on the What’s New tab

Under that tab click on “Requirement of Experienced Non-Executive Personnel 2021 in IOCL, Refineries Division" and then click on “Click here to Apply Online”

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will be asked to fill in the required details

Post submitting the form, click on submit

Candidates are also advised to keep hard copy of the same for future reference

Important Instructions

A candidate is allowed to apply for only one post. In case of receipt of more than one application for more than one post, all the applications will be rejected Large Industrial Establishment would mean industrial/manufacturing Units whose investment in plant & machineries exceed Rs. 10 crores and which has been in operation. Candidates shall be required to attach a copy of the relevant page of the last published Balance sheet of the establishment with the physical application under self-certification by the candidate. Candidates employed, directly or by or through any agency (including a contractor) by a Large Industrial Establishment shall also be eligible

IOCL junior engineer recruitment: Direct Links