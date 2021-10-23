IOCL Recruitment 2021: Indian Oil Is Hiring For 1968 Apprentice Posts; Here's How To Apply

Indian Oil Corporation Limited through its recruitment drive has invited applications for the post of Apprentice. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1968 candidates will be recruited. Interested candidates should make sure to apply for the above-mentioned posts by November 12, 2021. For more information, candidates can keep an eye on the official website that is iocl.com.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

The application for apprentice posts has been started on October 22, 2021

Last date to apply for apprentice posts is November 12, 2021

Admit card is likely to be out by November 20, 2021

Written Exam November 21, 2021, Tentative Date

Result may be published on December 4, 2021

Document Verification will have to be done between December 13 and December 20, 2021

IOCL Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates should visit the official website- iocl.com.

On the homepage, go to the Career Option and click on the Apprenticeship link

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to first select the disciple for which they would like to apply and then click on proceed

Then, candidates will have to select the respective refinery and fill in the necessary details and pay the application fee

Post submitting, candidates are advised to keep a copy of the application form for future reference

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Details

Trade Apprentice-Attendant Operator 488 posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter 205 posts

Trade Apprentice, Chemical 362 posts

Trade Apprentice Boiler, Mechanical 80 posts

Trade Apprentice, Mechanical 236 posts

Trade Apprentice, Instrumentation 117 posts

Trade Apprentice, Secretarial Assistant 69 posts

Trade Apprentice, Accountant 32 posts

Trade Apprentice, Data Entry Operator 53 posts

Trade Apprentice, Data Entry Operator, Skill Certificate Holders 41 posts

Age Limit

In order to apply for the position, the minimum required age is 18 years. The upper age limit is 24 years (as on October 31, 2021). To be noted that certain age relaxations are allowed as per rules for SC, ST, PwBD, OBC (NCL) candidates. Candidates should make sure to go through the official notification before applying for the Apprentice post.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Selection Procedure