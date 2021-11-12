IOCL Recruitment 2021: Registration For 1968 Posts Ends Today, Check How To Apply

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Indian Oil Corporation Limited in the month of October announced its recruitment drive. The drive aims to hire candidates for the post of Apprentice and the deadline to register for the same ends on Friday, November 12, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, 1968 candidates will be recruited. Interested candidates should make sure to apply by today as no application will be accepted post deadline. For more information, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website that is iocl.com.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

The application for apprentice posts was started on October 22, 2021

Deadline to apply for apprentice posts is November 12, 2021

Hall tickets are likely to be out by November 20, 2021

Written Exam is likely to be conducted on November 21, 2021

Result will be published on December 4, 2021

Document Verification will have to be done between December 13 and December 20, 2021

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Steps to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates will have to visit the official website- iocl.com.

On the homepage, go to the Career Option and click on the Apprenticeship link

Candidates will then be redirected to another window where they will have to select the respective refinery and fill in the necessary details

Candidates should then pay the application fee and keep a copy of the application form for future reference

IOCL Recruitment Details

Trade Apprentice-Attendant Operator 488 posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter 205 posts

Trade Apprentice, Chemical 362 posts

Trade Apprentice Boiler, Mechanical 80 posts

Trade Apprentice, Mechanical 236 posts

Trade Apprentice, Instrumentation 117 posts

Trade Apprentice, Secretarial Assistant 69 posts

Trade Apprentice, Accountant 32 posts

Trade Apprentice, Data Entry Operator 53 posts

Trade Apprentice, Data Entry Operator, Skill Certificate Holders 41 posts

Age Limit and Selection Procedure

The minimum required age is 18 years and the upper age limit is 24 years. To be noted that certain age relaxations are allowed as per rules for SC, ST, PwBD, OBC (NCL) candidates. Candidates will have to go through a written selection test that will be conducted for a duration of two hours. The written exam would be of MCQ type and candidates will have to secure at least 40% to qualify for the test. In the next step, qualified candidates will be called for document verification where they will have to bring their original certificates such as Marksheet, Caste certificate, and others.