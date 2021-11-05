IOCL Recruitment : Apply For 527 Apprentice Posts: Check How To Apply & More

IOCL Recruitment 2022: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited or IOCL, which is India's largest commercial undertaking in India and a Fortune "Global 500" company, has invited applications from candidates for the engagement of Technical and Non-Technical Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 at Indian Oil Corporation Limited-Eastern Region (MD). Through this recruitment drive, IOCL will fill a total of 527 seats in the eastern region of India. Candidates applying for the post must be aged between 18 years to a maximum of 24 years as of 31.10.2021 for General/EWS candidates. While the relaxation of the upper age limit to SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PwBD candidates has certain relaxations. Candidates must have the certificate issued by the Board of Secondary Education for passing the Matriculation (Class X) examination.

IOCL Apprenticeship: Here's how to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2021

STEP 1. To apply for IOCL Recruitment, click on the Apply Online button first to register.

STEP 2. Now, check your E-Mail Spam Box, if the message is not received in your Inbox.

STEP 3. Next Login again by clicking on the "Applicant Login" button to complete your form submission.

STEP 4. Candidates must take note that no fees are applicable for Online Registration for all Candidates

Candidates will be responsible for maintaining the privacy of their login credentials.

STEP 5. Click on the "LOGOUT" button after completing the task.

IOCL Apprentice 2021: Exam Pattern

The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the written test and meeting round.

The duration of the written examination will be 90 minutes, comprising Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

The question paper will consist of both Hindi and English.

Image: PTI