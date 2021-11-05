IOCL Recruitment : Apply For 527 Apprentice Posts: Check How To Apply & More

IOCL Recruitment 2022: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited or IOCL, which is India's largest commercial undertaking in India and a Fortune "Global 500" company, has invited applications from candidates for the engagement of Technical and Non-Technical Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 at Indian Oil Corporation Limited-Eastern Region (MD). Through this recruitment drive, IOCL will fill a total of 527 seats in the eastern region of India. Candidates applying for the post must be aged between 18 years to a maximum of 24 years as of 31.10.2021 for General/EWS candidates. While the relaxation of the upper age limit to SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PwBD candidates has certain relaxations. Candidates must have the certificate issued by the Board of Secondary Education for passing the Matriculation (Class X) examination.
IOCL Apprenticeship: Here's how to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2021
- STEP 1. To apply for IOCL Recruitment, click on the Apply Online button first to register.
- STEP 2. Now, check your E-Mail Spam Box, if the message is not received in your Inbox.
- STEP 3. Next Login again by clicking on the "Applicant Login" button to complete your form submission.
- STEP 4. Candidates must take note that no fees are applicable for Online Registration for all Candidates
- Candidates will be responsible for maintaining the privacy of their login credentials.
- STEP 5. Click on the "LOGOUT" button after completing the task.
IOCL Apprentice 2021: Exam Pattern
- The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the written test and meeting round.
- The duration of the written examination will be 90 minutes, comprising Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).
- The question paper will consist of both Hindi and English.
