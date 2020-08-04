IP University Admission 2020: Application Submission Deadline Extended; Check Details

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University), New Delhi has extended the deadline for online submission of application forms in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The last date of submission of application forms for all programmes has been extended from July 31, 2020, to August 11, 2020.

“In wake of the present unforeseen circumstances, it is informed to all candidates desirous to fill the online application forms in various programmes that the date for submission of online application forms for all programmes has been extended by the university till August 11, 2020,” reads the official notice.

The dates for Editing of Forms already submitted by candidates has also been subsequently extended by three days and the candidates will be able to edit their submitted application forms from August 12 to August 14. Interested candidates should have a valid personal E-mail ID and mobile number which should be kept active during the entire admission process.

Application Sequence Number, Login ID, Password, and all other important communication will be sent on the same registered E-mail ID. During the registration process, applicants have to Sign-up by filling-up Course Applied, Candidate Name, Mobile Number and E-Mail ID.

They are required to Re-Login and click Go-To Application tab where they have to complete Online Registration by filling-up Eligibility Details, Personal Details, Qualification Details and Upload relevant documents (photo/signature) and Submit Application. Once the application is submitted, candidates will be automatically redirected to Payment Gateway (Bill Desk) for depositing Application Fee as applicable against each course.

Important Dates:

Start date and time for online registration - March 3, 2020, 10:00am

End date and time for online registration - August 11, 2020, 11:50pm

Date of Editing of Forms already submitted - August 12, 10.00am to August 14, 11.50pm

The university has advised candidates to apply and submit the application well in advance and not to wait till the last date for submission. It has also urged the applicants not to send hard copy of the registration form or any other documents to the office of GGSIPU.

(Image: Pixabay)