IP University Admission 2021: Online Application Process Begins, Apply Before July 15

IP University Admission 2021-22: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University also known as IP University has started the online admission process for the session 2021-22. Students seeking admission to IP University can apply online by visiting the official websites. The last date to apply is July 15. Read on to know the admission process, courses and programmes and full details here.

IPU Admissions 2021

Students can apply online for admission in undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and PhD & MPhil programmes. They must visit the official websites - www.ipu.admissions.nic.in to apply online. The Indraprastha University has released separate information brochures for the general course and PhD & MPhil programmes. The admissions to IPU programmes are either through National Level Test conducted by various authorities or through Common Entrance Tests (CET) conducted by the University or designated agencies accepted by the University or on the merit of the qualifying degrees in respective programmes. IPU CET 2021 will be conducted for the following programmes:

Master of Technology (M.Tech.)

Postgraduate Programmes

Graduation Programmes

Postgraduate Diploma Programmes

Newly launched courses

IPU has launched few new courses is starting from Academic Session 2021-22 at the University School of Automation & Robotics (USAR) and University School of Design & Innovation (USDI), GGSIPU East Delhi Campus, Surajmal Vihar, GGSIP University, New Delhi. USAR has launched the courses namely- B. Tech. (Artificial Intelligence & Data Science); B. Tech. (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning); B. Tech. (Industrial Internet of Things); B. Tech. (Automation & Robotics) and University School of Design & Innovation (USDI) Bachelor of Design. USDI has launched a course in Bachelor of Design. University School of Architecture and Planning ) has launched courses in M. Arch. (Urban Design) and M. Plan (Urban and Regional Planning). University School of Basic and Applied Science has launched a course in M.Sc. (Packaging Technology).