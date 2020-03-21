IPATE Exam Will Be Conducted In July 2020 For The First Time For Engineers; Read Details

Every year, the GATE exam is conducted in February for engineers. After passing the exam, engineers can either apply for higher education or jobs. The GATE exam helps the students get jobs in the government sector. As per reports, there are not many opportunities for the students applying for a job after the GATE exam; therefore, this year CII (Confederation of Indian Industries) is going to introduce a different type of exam. The exam is called the iPATE exam. Let us take a look at more details about the exam.

What is the iPATE exam?

The iPATE exam is an industrial proficiency aptitude test for engineers that is organised by CII (Confederation of Indian Industries). The engineering candidates who will be graduating this year or have already graduated can apply for the iPATE exam.

This exam is held to test the skill sets of an engineer. The last date to fill the form for the iPate exam is March 31. The candidates who are working in the industry and who have scored a good score in the GATE exam can apply. Even the candidates who have not scored well can apply for the iPATE exam. The exam gives new opportunities to engineers who want jobs in big MNCs and other companies. There will be two papers that the candidates will have to give for the iPATE exam.

When is the iPATE exam conducted?

Can those who have not given the GATE exam apply for the iPATE exam?

The iPATE exam is a new exam for engineers introduced in 2020. This exam will be held in July 2020. All the students who are interested can fill the form to apply for the exam in July. As per reports, candidates have been confused and they have been thinking that GATE exam is again being held in July but that is not the case.

The iPATE exam will be quite similar to the GATE exam 2020. Engineers who have not given their GATE exam can also apply for the iPATE exam. It is said that the exam is helpful for engineers.

Exams postponed due to Coronavirus?

As per reports, there has not been any news of the postponing the iPATE exam that will be held in July. However, because of the Coronavirus crisis, many exams have been postponed. The list includes CBSE exams, ICSE exams, UPPSC BEO, MHT CET, JEE exam and many more.

