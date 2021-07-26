IPMAT Result 2021:IIM Indore Declares IPMAT Result, Here's Direct Link To Check Scorecards

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
IPMAT Result 2021: Indian Institute of Management, Indore has recently announced IIM Indore Result 2021. The IPMAT IIM Indore result 2021 has been declared online and is available on the official website of IIM Indore. The IPMAT exam was held on 16th July 2021 in computer-based mode. Candidates went to their designated test centers across the country to sit for exams.
Registered candidates who appeared for the exam on July 16 can now check the shortlist for the Personal Interview status. They will have to provide login details, such as application form number, registered email ID, and date of birth for checking IIM Indore result 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that shortlisted candidates will be called for the Personal Interview (PI) round. The PI round is also scheduled to be conducted in online mode.
IPMAT stands for Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test. IIM Indore conducts this exam every year to shortlist candidates who are willing to take admission to college. IPMAT scorecard is just one step in the entire selection process. Post announcement of writtern exam results, candidates are told to sit for PI round. The IPMAT selection procedure is generally held at eight centres across India. These centres are in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Kolkata, Indore, and Mumbai. However, this year owing to COVID pandemic the PI process will be conducted in online mode.