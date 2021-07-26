IPMAT Result 2021:IIM Indore Declares IPMAT Result, Here's Direct Link To Check Scorecards

IPMAT Result 2021: Indian Institute of Management, Indore has recently announced IIM Indore Result 2021. The IPMAT IIM Indore result 2021 has been declared online and is available on the official website of IIM Indore. The IPMAT exam was held on 16th July 2021 in computer-based mode. Candidates went to their designated test centers across the country to sit for exams.

Registered candidates who appeared for the exam on July 16 can now check the shortlist for the Personal Interview status. They will have to provide login details, such as application form number, registered email ID, and date of birth for checking IIM Indore result 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that shortlisted candidates will be called for the Personal Interview (PI) round. The PI round is also scheduled to be conducted in online mode.

IPMAT 2021: Important Dates

IPMAT Exam was conducted on 16th July 2021

IPMAT Result has been declared on 23rd July 2021

Personal Interview dates have not been announced yet

IPMAT Result 2021: How to check

Go to IPMAT Indore’s official website, iimidr.ac.in

Click on the link that reads “Provisional short-list for personal interview for IPM 2021-26 batch” tab.

OR here is the direct link to view results

Post clicking on the link, candidates will be redirected to a new page

Fill in the required details in blank columns

Provide information such as IPMAT application number, registered email ID, date of birth, fill the security code

Click on the ‘Get Status’ option

The candidate's IPMAT 2021 result will appear on the screen

Candidates are strictly advised to cross-check details

Download the result or take a screenshot for future reference.

About IPMAT

IPMAT stands for Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test. IIM Indore conducts this exam every year to shortlist candidates who are willing to take admission to college. IPMAT scorecard is just one step in the entire selection process. Post announcement of writtern exam results, candidates are told to sit for PI round. The IPMAT selection procedure is generally held at eight centres across India. These centres are in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Kolkata, Indore, and Mumbai. However, this year owing to COVID pandemic the PI process will be conducted in online mode.