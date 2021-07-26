Last Updated:

IPMAT Result 2021:IIM Indore Declares IPMAT Result, Here's Direct Link To Check Scorecards

IPMAT Result 2021 has been released by IIM Indore on July 23, 2021. Candidates who gave exams on July 16 can check results by following steps mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
IPMAT Result 2021

Image: Shutterstock


IPMAT Result 2021: Indian Institute of Management, Indore has recently announced IIM Indore Result 2021. The IPMAT IIM Indore result 2021 has been declared online and is available on the official website of IIM Indore. The IPMAT exam was held on 16th July 2021 in computer-based mode. Candidates went to their designated test centers across the country to sit for exams.

Registered candidates who appeared for the exam on July 16 can now check the shortlist for the Personal Interview status. They will have to provide login details, such as application form number, registered email ID, and date of birth for checking IIM Indore result 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that shortlisted candidates will be called for the Personal Interview (PI) round. The PI round is also scheduled to be conducted in online mode.

IPMAT 2021: Important Dates

  • IPMAT Exam was conducted on 16th July 2021
  • IPMAT Result has been declared on 23rd July 2021
  • Personal Interview dates have not been announced yet

IPMAT Result 2021: How to check

  • Go to IPMAT Indore’s official website, iimidr.ac.in
  • Click on the link that reads “Provisional short-list for personal interview for IPM 2021-26 batch” tab.
  • OR here is the direct link to view results
  • Post clicking on the link, candidates will be redirected to a new page
  • Fill in the required details in blank columns
  • Provide information such as IPMAT application number, registered email ID, date of birth, fill the security code
  • Click on the ‘Get Status’ option
  • The candidate's IPMAT 2021 result will appear on the screen
  • Candidates are strictly advised to cross-check details 
  • Download the result or take a screenshot for future reference.

About IPMAT

IPMAT stands for Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test. IIM Indore conducts this exam every year to shortlist candidates who are willing to take admission to college. IPMAT scorecard is just one step in the entire selection process. Post announcement of writtern exam results, candidates are told to sit for PI round. The IPMAT selection procedure is generally held at eight centres across India. These centres are in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Kolkata, Indore, and Mumbai. However, this year owing to COVID pandemic the PI process will be conducted in online mode. 

READ | CGBSE 12th Result 2021 will be declared today at 12 noon, here's how to check
READ | CGBSE 12th Result declared, here’s direct link to check CGBSE result 2021
READ | HBSE 12th Result 2021 likely to be declared tomorrow, check details here
READ | BSEH Haryana Board 12th Result 2021 likely to be announced today, see when & how to check
READ | AIIMS INICET Result 2021 to be announced today, here's how to check PG result
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND