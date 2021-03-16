IPRCL Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 7 Posts Of General Manager Among Others

Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited, IPRCL has invited applications as part of its IPRCL recruitment 2021. The posts on offer in the IPRCL vacancy are Assistant Manager, General Manager among others. The IPRCL recruitment notification for the same had been released on the official website of the Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited, IPRCL at iprcl.in. The interested candidates can now go to the above-mentioned website and check their eligibility status in the official notifications. For all the people who are wondering about the IPRCL recruitment 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

IPRCL recruitment 2021

The application process for IPRCL recruitment 2021 has started already. The candidates are required to apply for the IPRCL vacancy till March 31, 2021. The application process for the recruitment drive is done in offline mode. The application in the prescribed format on the official website should be sent only by post or courier on the due date along with the copies of requisite certificates. The post or courier should be addressed to “Joint General Manager (HR), Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Limited, 4th Floor, Nirman Bhavan, M.P. Road, Mazgaon (East), Mumbai – 400010.”

See the official IPRCL recruitment notification and application formats for the posts HERE

The IPRCL has invited applications from experienced and result oriented candidates. There are a total of 7 posts on offer which are for the posting in Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. All the candidates are advised to read the official notification about the posts carefully to know about the details of the process of Exam, Educational qualification, Age limit, Selection process, How to apply, important dates and Application Form. The notifications were released on March 2, 2021. Here is a look at the IPRCL vacancy details.

GM (Projects) /E-8 – 1 post (Ahmedabad (NMHC) Lothal)

AGM (Projects)(E-7) / JGM (Projects) (E-6)/DGM (Projects)(E-5) – 1 post (Ahmedabad (NMHC) Lothal)

AGM (Architect)(E-7) / JGM (Architect) (E-6)/DGM (Architect)(E-5) – 1 post (Ahmedabad (NMHC) Lothal)

GM (Projects) / E-8 – 1 post (Mumbai)

Assistant Manager (Vigilance) / E-2 – 1 post (Mumbai)

Assistant Manager (HR) / E-2 – 1 post (Mumbai)

Project Site Engineer (Electrical) – 1 post (New Delhi)

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited, IPRCL at iprcl.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the IPRCL recruitment 2021.

Image Credits: Shutterstock