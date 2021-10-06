Last Updated:

IPU CET Result 2021 Declared, Here's How To Download Scorecards

IPU CET Result 2021 has been released on the official website. Candiadtes who took the exam this year can now check their rank by following these steps.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
IPU CET Result 2021

Image: Shutterstock


IPU CET Result 2021: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University also known as GGSIPU has released Common Entrance Test (IPU CET 2021) result. With the release of the result, all those students who appeared in the examination can check their IPU CET Scores 2021. IPU CET scorecard can be checked by following the steps mentioned here. Candidates will first have to visit the official website ipu.ac.in as the result has been uploaded there. Recently IP University also concluded the admission process for various Undergraduate (UG) courses. The admission process for courses like BJMC, B Ed, BBA and BCA, and others was concluded on August 28 and 29, 2021. Here is a step-by-step guide to check the IPU CET 2021 scorecards. The direct link to check results that have been recently is also mentioned below.

IPU CET 2021 Result: Steps To Check

  • Candidates should visit the official website of IP University- ipu.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the "CET Result 2021" link
  • Post clicking on it, candidates will be redirected to another page 
  • On the new page, the list of course code and subjects will appear on the screen
  • On selecting the desired course a PDF containing IPU CET 2021 result will appear on the screen
  • Candidates should make sure to check their name, roll number, application number, secure marks, and the rank
  • Candidates should also take a printout of the result PDF for future reference
  • Here is the direct link to check the IPU CET 2021 Results

To be noted that only those students who have qualified the exam will be considered eligible to appear for the IPU counselling 2021. For counselling, no official date has been announced yet. candidates are advised to keep an eye n the official website to check the admission updates from time to time.

Every year many students appear for IP University CET. They aim to get admission into various undergraduate and postgraduate courses which are offered by Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Admission to the IP University is totally dependent on the performance of students. The ranks and scores will be considered for IPU CET 2021 admission.

