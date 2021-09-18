Last Updated:

IRDA Exam Result 2021 Declared; Check Steps To Download Passing Certificate

IRDA exam result 2021 has been released on the official website. Candidates who took the exam can follow the steps mentioned here to access their certificate.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
IRDA exam result 2021

Image: Shutterstock


IRDA exam result 2021 Update: Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority, also known as IRDA has released the IRDA results. The IRDA Result 2021 has been released on September 18, 2021. Candidates who took the exam can visit the official website to download the results. The results have been uploaded on the official website which is irdai.gov.in. This year, the examination was conducted on September 4, 5, 12 and 18, 2021. The exam was conducted in offline mode across various exam centres all over India. 

The registration process for the same examination was held between August 5 and 11, 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that they cannot claim for refund or adjustment of registration fees, examination fees, or any other fees post declaration of results. In order to check the scorecards quickly, candidates should be ready with their unique registration number and date of birth. The passing certificate or results can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below in this article. In case the candidate feels any issue related to results, he/she can reach out to the Help Desk. The help desk can be reached at mrm@iii.org.in or 022 – 26544230. 

Websites to check

  1. irdai.gov.in
  2. iiiexams.org.

How to download IRDA exam result 

  • Candidates should visit the official website of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority, irdai.gov.in or iiiexams.org.
  • On the homepage, jump to the result section
  • Click on the link which reads IRDA Exam Result 2021
  • Candidates will be asked to enter the details mentioned above and click on the login option
  • Post logging in, the results will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates should download the scorecards and take a printout for future reference
Tags: IRDA exam result 2021, IRDA results, How to download IRDA exam result
First Published:
