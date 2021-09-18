IRDA Exam Result 2021 Declared; Check Steps To Download Passing Certificate

IRDA exam result 2021 Update: Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority, also known as IRDA has released the IRDA results. The IRDA Result 2021 has been released on September 18, 2021. Candidates who took the exam can visit the official website to download the results. The results have been uploaded on the official website which is irdai.gov.in. This year, the examination was conducted on September 4, 5, 12 and 18, 2021. The exam was conducted in offline mode across various exam centres all over India.

The registration process for the same examination was held between August 5 and 11, 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that they cannot claim for refund or adjustment of registration fees, examination fees, or any other fees post declaration of results. In order to check the scorecards quickly, candidates should be ready with their unique registration number and date of birth. The passing certificate or results can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below in this article. In case the candidate feels any issue related to results, he/she can reach out to the Help Desk. The help desk can be reached at mrm@iii.org.in or 022 – 26544230.

Websites to check

irdai.gov.in iiiexams.org.

How to download IRDA exam result