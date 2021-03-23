IRMASAT Result 2021 Declared, Check Institute Of Rural Management Anand PGDMRM Scores Here

The Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) has declared the IRMASAT results 20221-23 on its official website irma.ac.in. The candidates who have appeared in the IRMASAT 2021 can check their scores by visiting the official website and logging into the online result portal. They will have to enter their application number and date of birth to login. The IRMASAT scorecard will have the qualifying status of the candidates and their individual scores.

IRMASAT Result 2021: How to download IRMASAT scorecard

Step 1 Visit the official website of IRMA at www.irma.ac.in

Step 2: Key in your application number

Step 3: Key in your date of birth

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button

Step 5: Your IRMASAT result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take the printout of the IRMASAT scorecard

''The final result for admission to the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Rural Management) 2021-23 of IRMA is declared. You are advised to check your result immediately. Please note that if you have been selected, the time provided for acceptance of provisional admission is one week from the announcement of the result," the official notice reads.

IRMA had conducted its common aptitude test for candidates seeking admissions in PG Diploma in Rural Management course. The exam was held on February 18 and 19. The candidates who cleared the exam were called for an interview. The interview round was held between February 23 and March 6. The candidates who have cleared the IRMASAT will have to accept the provisional admissions within a week. The IRMASAT candidates have been evaluated on the basis of CAT 2020 or XAT 2021 score (35 percent), IRMASAT 2021 (10 percent), Personal Interview (30 percent), academic performance (5 percent), Diversity (5 percent), and candidate's profile (15 percent).

