Is 2nd PUC Exam Postponed Because Of COVID-19 Restrictions? See Revised Timetable Here

The COVID-19 cases in India are continuously rising with each passing day. Various exams have been either postponed or cancelled because of the resurgence in COVID-19 positive patients. Because of the severe lockdown in several states of India and restrictions imposed, a lot of people have been left curious to know about the 2nd PUC exam timetable 2021 in Karnataka. A lot of students have been wondering if the 2nd PUC exam postponed. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the latest 2nd PUC exam update on the timetable.

Is 2nd PUC exam postponed?

For the people who are thinking about is 2nd PUC exam postponed, the exam will now be starting from Monday, May 24, 2021. The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka recently shared the revised 2nd PUC exam timetable 2021. The 2nd Karnataka PUC exam will begin next month on May 24 and will continue till June 16, 2021. The first paper will be on History subject and the last paper will be on English. The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka has not yet shared an official update regarding the 2nd PUC admit card. Students have been advised to keep checking the official website of the Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka at pue.kar.nic.in to know about any official update about the 2nd PUC admit card. Here is a look at the complete 2nd PUC exam timetable.

See the official notice about the 2nd PUC exam time table HERE

2nd PUC exam time table

Monday, May 24 – History

Tuesday, May 25 - Karnatak Music, Hindustani Music

Wednesday, May 26 – Geography

Thursday, May 27 – Psychology, Basic Maths

Friday, May 28 – Logic

Saturday, May 29 – Kannada

Monday, May 31 - Accountancy, Mathematics, Education

Tuesday, June 1 - IT, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and wellness

Wednesday, June 2 – Political Science, Computer Science

Thursday, June 3 – Biology, Electronics

Friday, June 4 – Economics

Saturday, June 5 – Home Science

Monday, June 7 – Business Studies, Physics

Tuesday, June 8 – Geology

Wednesday, June 9 - Tamil, Telegu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French

Thursday, June 10 – Sociology, Chemistry

Friday, June 11 – Urdu, Sanskrit

Saturday, June 12 – Statistics

Monday, June 14 – Optional Kannada

Tuesday, June 15 – Hindi

Wednesday, June 16 – English

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka at pue.kar.nic.in to know about all the latest 2nd PUC exam update and news related to the Karnataka PUC exam.

Image Credits: Shutterstock