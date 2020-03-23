Is 2nd PUC Exam Postponed Due To Lockdown In India?

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Karnataka government has announced the postponement of ongoing pre-university or PUC-II exams until further notice. Earlier, the minister of primary and secondary education announced the rescheduling of only the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10th, which was scheduled to start from March 27, 2020. Till Sunday morning, the government decided to hold the 2nd PUC exam for English, according to their original schedule.

Is 2nd PUC exam postponed?

Considering the rising concerns over the coronavirus spread and transportation facilities due to lockdown in a few districts, the state government has announced the postponement of the 2nd PUC exam in Karnataka. The official announcement took place on March 22, 2020 (Sunday), during the evening. Before that, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar declared that the SSLC and 2nd PUC exams will take place as per their schedule.

2nd PUC English exam postponed

The 2nd PUC exams were scheduled to take place between March 27, 2020, to April 9, 2020. But due to the coronavirus scare, the state government and the education department decided to postpone them. This happened after the revised lockdown orders which were issued by the Home Minister, earlier on Sunday. Therefore, as per a report, in a video message, S Suresh Kumar confirmed that the SSCL and 2nd PUC exams will stay postponed until any further notice.

Karnataka PUC exam and SSCL exam have been postponed

The decision to postpone SSCL and 2nd PUC exams followed after S Suresh Kumar had already asserted the rescheduling of examinations for students in class 7, 8 and 9 on March 15. The minister asked the students to consider the days as their study leave. Moreover, every school, college, and institutes have been shut as a part of the partial lockdown, which is effective till March 31, 2020.

