Is CFA Exam Cancelled? In Which Cities Has The Exam Been Postponed In India?

Amid the spike in COVID-19 positive cases in India and the world, the CFA Institute has announced the cancellation of the May 2021 CFA exam. The exam however, has been cancelled in only some states of India. Candidates from Canada have also expressed concern on the status of their May 2021 exams due to COVID hike, but the notice on their cancellation has not come out yet. Check the list of states in India where the CFA exam has been cancelled for the May 2021 attempt.

Is CFA exam cancelled?

As mentioned above, The CFA exam has been postponed, reported by 300hours.com

CFA exam postponed in these cities

Mumbai

Bhopal

Pune

Indore

New Delhi

Bangalore

Chennai

What is CFA Exam for?

A CFA means Chartered Financial Analyst program is a postgraduate professional certification. It is offered Internationally by the American based CFA institute to investment and financial professionals. CFA is the highest level of global legal and regulatory recognition of finance-related qualifications.

To become a CFA charter holder, a candidate needs to pass the 3 levels of these graduate level exams. Here are steps of how to become a CFA chartholder.

A candidate needs to pass CFA exams

CFA Programs contains three levels of curriculum. Each level has its own exam. Passing the exam for all three levels is required to obtain the CFA charter.

Next step involves: completing the work experience before, during or after participation in CFA program.

Next step involves submitting reference letters. A candidate needs to support their membership application by providing 2 or 3 professional references.

Apple to become a chartholder. For that one needs to apply to become a regular member of CFA Institute. Once the application of the candidate is approved and they have joined CFA institute, they will have earned the CFA charter.

Apart from the states CFA Program is a three part exam that tests the fundamentals of investment tools, valuing assets, portfolio management and wealth planning.

CFA exam eligibility

The eligibility criteria exam for CFA is:

A candidate is permitted to take the exam a maximum of two times per year.

However, the gap between the two consecutive attempts cannot be the ones that are six months or less apart.

Candidates can attempt a total of six maximum attempts per exam level.

