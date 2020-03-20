FRM Exam Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak; Read Official Statement Here

Coronavirus is an epidemic that has infected more than 244,568 people worldwide and has now reached India, as the number of Coronavirus cases in the country has increased sharply to 194 over a span of three weeks. While the officials in the capital, New Delhi, are exercising every right in their authority to prevent local transmission of Coronavirus, the Global Association of Risk Professionals, commonly known as GARP, has also announced some updates regarding the examinations which were supposed to be held in May. Here are the details.

Students across India have been in a panic mode, as the officials of GARP had passed no official statements about the changes in the dates of FRM-ERP examinations, which were slated to be held in May. However, putting students’ panic to rest, the FRM officials have finally issued a statement, confirming the postponement.

FRM Exam Postponed: The official statement issued by GARP

Here is what the statement reads: "Due to increased concerns and uncertainty about the COVID-19 virus, we are postponing our global May exams for both the Financial Risk Manager (FRM) and Energy Risk Professional (ERP) certifications. All May FRM and ERP candidates will be automatically deferred to the new exam date later this year. We will provide regular updates on the website and via email and social media, ensuring candidates are kept as informed as possible."

“Given the global uncertainty around this pandemic, we must focus on the health and safety of exam participants and partners. As a result, we are postponing the May exam around the world,” said Richard Apostolik, CEO of GARP.

He further added: “We are very saddened and disappointed that we are unable to hold the exams in May, but we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today."

FRM Exam postponed:

(Image credit: GARP Website)

What is an FRM exam?

Financial Risk Manager (FRM) Program tests the knowledge of the tools used to assess financial risks, such as quantitative analysis, fundamental risk management concepts, financial markets and products, and risk models. Passing the FRM Exam Part I is the first step for an individual to become a Certified FRM.

