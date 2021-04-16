Is ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Cancelled Because Of The COVID-19 Condition?

In lines with the CBSE Board's decision, CISCE has also deferred the class 10th and 12th board exams. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will review the COVID situation and decide on conducting the exams after June. While the class 12th exams have been postponed, class 10th exams have been made optional for students.

Students who wish to appear for the exam can write the exam with the class 12th students. The exam will be held when the conditions in conducive for exams. However, those students who do not want to sit for the ICSE exams will be evaluated on the basis of objective criterion and their results will be prepared accordingly.

Is ICSE class 10 board exam cancelled?

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has on Friday announced that the ICSE Board exam 2021 has been cancelled. The Council had earlier shared an official notification on its website and said, “Due to COVID situation, the board will take a decision regarding ICSE Class X and ISC Class XII year 2021 examination and will inform all concerned at the earliest.” Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations at cisce.org to know about the updates regarding ICSE class 10 board exams.

The exam schedule was disrupted last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the situation seems to be the same around the same time this year too. After the announcement about CBSE boards, several state boards also took a decision of either postponing or cancelling the class 10 and class 12 board exams. States like Maharashtra, Rajasthan Punjab, Telangana, UP are some of the states which have deferred the board exams.

Earlier, ICSE had released the schedule of class 10 exams. As per the schedule, the ICSE board exam 2021 will be starting on May 4 and will end on June 7, 2021. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations at cisce.org for any official ICSE board exam news or announcement regarding the cancellation of ICSE class 10 board exam.

