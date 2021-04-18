IIT-JEE Main April 2021 Postponed, How Will It Impact Result And JEE Advanced 2021 Dates

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases, lakhs of students have been demanding to postpone the JEE Main April 2021. The chorus of the demand grew louder on Twitter. Currently, India has over 18 lakh active cases of Coronavirus. If you are wondering whether the JEE Main April session exam has been postponed, we have got you covered.

Is JEE Main April 2021 exam postponed?

Yes, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced to postponed the JEE Main April 2021 exam in view of COVID-19. The JEE Main exam was scheduled to be held between April 27 and 30. As per the official notice, the revised dates for JEE Main 2021 April sesssion will be announced at least 15 days before the examination. Click here to see the official NTA notice.

NTA has conducted two cycles of JEE Main Exams this year, The first cycle of the exam was held from February 23 to 26 in which 620978 students had appeared. The second cycle of the exam was held from March 16 to 18 in which 556248 students have appeared. The results of both the cycles of the exams have been declared. Candidates who could not appear in the two cycles or who are not satisfied with their scores have the option to appear in the third and/ or fourth cycles of the exam. The third cycle of JEE Main was scheduled to be held in April which has been postponed. The fourth and final cycle of the exam was scheduled to be held in the month of May. The registration window for the third cycle of JEE Main is closed. However, the registration window for the fourth session of JEE Main exam will be opened in the due course of time.

JEE Main 2021 Result will be delayed?

The postponement of JEE Main April 2021 exam, raises the question that whether the JEE Main final results will be delayed. If the COVID-19 situation is reviewed after a month and the situation is conducive for conducting the exam then the third cycle of the exam is expected to be held in or after the month of May. Similarly, the fourth cycle of JEE Main will be pushed to June. If the JEE Main final cycle of the exam is held by June, the result can be declared by the last week of June.

Will JEE Advanced 2021 be postponed?

JEE Advanced 2021 is scheduled to be held on July 3. If the JEE Main result is announced by the last week of June, the eligible students will get a week's time to register for JEE Advanced 2021. So, the JEE Advanced 2021 date is expected to be pushed by a couple of weeks'' time. However, there is no such official announcement and the candidates are expected to visit the official website for regular updates.