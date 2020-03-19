Is JEE Mains Postponed? Here Are The Details Regarding The Exam; Read

The Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) has ordered to postpone the JEE Mains exam. The Ministry has also asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other educational institutions to put off the ongoing examinations till March 31, 2020. So you must now be wondering -- Is JEE Mains postponed? Read on to know more details about JEE mains exam:

JEE Mains postponed

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, competitive exams and class 10th and 12th board exams are not happening till the forth-mentioned date. According to reports, a new date has not been announced yet. The officials will release further information on March 31, 2020, after re-assessing the situation.

JEE mains examination should be rescheduled&new date will be announced on March 31 after re-assessment of the situation since the examination may require travel by examinees to different towns & the dates may clash with rescheduled CBSE, other board exams: MHRD #Coronavirus https://t.co/DFGT0iM12u — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020

JEE Mains exam new dates to be announced

The postponement of the JEE Mains exam by the government officials is a part of the preventive measures to combat the spread of Coronavirus. Since individuals travel from different cities of the country, they are subject to environmental changes and prone to infection. Moreover, for conducting an examination, there are procedures involving logistical planning.

JEE Mains 2020: Dates

Earlier, the JEE Mains exam was scheduled to take place on April 5, 7, 9 and 11. According to a report, the Ministry mentioned that deciding the new dates for JEE Mains might lead to a clash with the board exams and other competitive exams. After ensuring there is no clash of dates, the postponed date for conducting the examination will be announced on March 31.

About JEE Mains exam

National Testing Agency conducts the JEE Mains exam every year. Therefore, the new dates will be updated on the agency’s official website. Till then, the candidates, who have applied for the exam are advised to wait for the official announcement.

Besides JEE Mains and CBSE board exams, the Ministry’s order is also applicable to examinations conducted by NIOS, UGC, AICTE, and other autonomous institutions registered under the education ministry. Moreover, the Ministry of Human Resource and Development has ordered to reschedule the evaluation work after March 31, 2020. It involves CBSE, NIOS, and University Examination’s evaluation work.

Keeping in view the health concerns of students, Hon'ble HRD minister @DrRPNishank has directed CBSE and NIOS to postpone exams and evaluation till 31st March 2020.



He has request all students and parents to follow the health advisory issued by @MoHFW_INDIA.#cbseboardexam2020 — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) March 18, 2020

