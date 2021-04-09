Is The NIFT Situation Test Cancelled Or Postponed? Know All Details

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has postponed the NIFT Situation Test. As per the NIFT website, the NIFT Situation Test was supposed to be held on April 10 - April 13, as per the schedule. As per the NIFT official notice on their website, the situation test has been postponed but the future dates for the test will be announced on the website shortly. Read on to know details about the NIFT situation test postponed.

Is NIFT Situation Test Cancelled?

The NIFT has postponed the situation test to an indefinite date in the future. This is the official quote from the NIFT notice, 'In view of present situation arisen due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Situation Test for UG (Design) scheduled on April 10, April 11, April 12 and April 13, 2021, has been postponed. The new dates for the Situation Test / downloading of Admit card for Situation Test will be notified on the NIFT website. The aspirants are requested to keep checking the NIFT website at regular intervals.'

Important NIFT Situation Test Important Dates to be Noted

Here are all the important NIFT Situation Tests dates that students should take note of. It is advisable that students write down these dates for future reference. Aspiring NIFT students should also keep visiting the NIFT website regularly for updates.

NIFT Admission Events

Dates

Declaration of NIFT result

17-Mar-2021

Registration for situation test starts (for BDes programme)

22-Mar-2021

Admit card for situation test

01-Apr-2021

Situation Test for BDes

10-Apr-2021 to 13-Apr-2021 (Postponed)

Group Discussion for MDes, MTech and MFM

Cancelled for 2021

Admit card for the online PI round for MDes, MTech and MFM

Anytime soon

Interview for MDes, MFTech and MFM

19-Apr-2021 onwards

Final results declaration

BDes: 3rd week of June 2021

MDes: 2nd week of July 2021

MFM: 2nd week of July 2021

MTech: 2nd week of July 2021

The NIFT has also cancelled the group discussion round that was going to be held for PG courses for the MDes, MFM and MTech courses. With the COVID pandemic going on, NIFT will conduct the personal interview (PI) rounds of all candidates online from April 19. The admit cards for the online personal interview rounds will be released on the official NIFT website soon.

As for the NIFT Situation Test Exam date, it will be soon announced on the NIFT website, along with the NIFT Situation Test Admit Card release date. You can check out the NIFT official notice with the link given here. Stay tuned for more news on NIFT exams and other entrance exams.

