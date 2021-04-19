Is UPSC EPFO Exam Postponed Because Of COVID-19? See Details Here

The Government of India recently announced its major decisions about the CBSE Board students. The exams for class 10 CBSE students have been cancelled and the class 12 exam has been postponed. After this decision, various exams across the country like NEET PG were postponed or cancelled. Union Public Services Commission is all set to conduct the UPC EPFO exam for the candidates. As the COVID-19 cases in the country continue to rise with each passing day, students have been wondering is UPSC EPFO exam postponed? Here is a look at everything you need to know about the UPSC EPFO exam postponed 2021 news.

Is UPSC EPFO exam postponed?

The exam schedule of this year has been disrupted because of the COVID-19 situation in the country. In lines with the CBSE board’s decision, there is a possibility that the UPSC EPFO exam might be postponed. However, there has been no official announcement on the UPSC EPFO exam postponed 2021 yet by the Union Public Services Commission. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for any latest updates and news related to the postponement of the exam. UPSC EPFO exam date is May 9, 2021. The exam is scheduled to be held from 10 AM to 12 noon on Sunday, May 9. Therefore, the exam is not yet postponed by the commission.

Union Public Services Commission recently released the UPSC EPFO admit card for the candidates. Those candidates who have registered themselves for the exam can now go to the official website of the commission at upsc.gov.in and do the downloading of admit card. This exam is being conducted for the recruitment drive to fill 421 vacancies for the posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), M/o Labour and Employment. The exam will be of 300 marks. Here is a look at how to download UPSC EPFO admit card.

Go to the official website at upsc.gov.in

Click on the admit cards tab on the homepage

You will be redirected to a new page.

Look for the UPSC EPFO admit card link and click on it.

Enter the required credentials and click on submit.

Your UPSC EPFO admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Union Public Services Commission at upsc.gov.in to know about the latest updates and news related to UPSC EPFO exam date.

Image Credits: Shutterstock