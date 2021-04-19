Is VTU Exam Postponed? Here's Everything You Need To Know Amid The COVID-19 Second Wave

Coronavirus is at its peak in India, riding on the second wave. On the day of writing this article, there have been more than 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases on April 18. Most schools and colleges have cancelled or postponed their exams to a future date. A large number of colleges have been taking online examinations. Students of the Visvesvarya Technological University (VTU) have been looking for clarification on whether their exams have been postponed. Read on to know - is VTU exam postponed?

Is VTU Exam Postponed?

Many VTU students have been asking and requesting on Twitter for the VTU exams to get cancelled or postponed. However, as per the official website of VTU, the university has decided to go ahead with its exams on the scheduled VTU exam date with no postponement or cancellations. While students were hoping to get the VTU 2021 exams postponed, the university has strictly denied their requests, choosing to move forward with the previously selected dates for the exams. You can check out all the exam dates here - vtu.ac.in/en/category/time-table/

VTU students have been going to Twitter with the #VTUexamination hashtag in a bit to get larger attention into the matter and try to get their exams cancelled or postponed, but the VTU administration has not budged from their stance. However, the university has arranged for private buses for students to reach the exam venues. Moreover, the University has strict healthcare guidelines in place in order to ensure the safety of the students and staff. PPE kits will be given to the staff conducting the examinations. Moreover, students who are showing COVID symptoms or have a fever will have to give exams in a separate room, created specifically for them. Read on below for the list of upcoming VTU Exams.

Students can check out the official dates and status of all upcoming VTU examinations on the official examination portal of the VTU website. Here is the direct link to the official time table portal of the VTU website - https://vtu.ac.in/en/category/time-table/. Moreover, here is the latest notification by VTU university, regarding the BE/BTech/B.Arch exams scheduled from 19th April 2021 - Notice. Students are advised to regularly keep checking the official VTU website for any major updates. Stay tuned for more news on upcoming school and university exams.

Image Source: Shutterstock