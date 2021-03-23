ISRO Fireman Recruitment: Check ISRO Fireman Syllabus Here For The Upcoming Test

ISRO Fireman: In a notification dated March 20, ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre has invited applications for Pharmacist, Lab Technician and Fireman posts. Interested and eligible candidates can now head to the official website, https://www.vssc.gov.in/ to apply for the vacancy. The applications have been invited against Advertisement number 315. Find out more details about the ISRO Fireman vacancy and exam syllabus.

ISRO Fireman Vacancy details

According to the ISRO Recruitment notification, a total of 8 posts are available for the post. Out of the 8, 5 are open for General category candidates while another 2 are for OC candidates. 1 post has been set aside for SC candidates.

Qualifications required for ISRO Fireman post

The candidate should be SSLC or SSC pass.

They should satisfy the prescribed physical fitness and efficiency standards.

Age Limit: For General category candidates, the age limit is 25 years. For OBC candidates it is 28 years and for SC and ST candidates it is 30 and 25 years respectively. The age limit is 25 years for EWS (Economically Weaker sections).

General Category: 25 years

OBC: 28 years

SC: 30 years

ST: 25 years

EWS: 25 years

Payscale: The ISRO Fireman salary is Rs 23, 800/month.

ISRO Fireman syllabus

Preliminary Medical Test (PMT) will include, Height measurement, Weight measurement and Visible structural abnormality test.

Stage 1 Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be taken only by candidates who have qualified for the PMT can take the PET.

Male Candidates of age up to 40 years will have to run 1500 metres in 7 minutes. For those above 40 years, will cover the distance in 8 minutes. Female Candidates – To run 800 metres in 4 minutes for candidate’s of age up to 40 years. The time limit is 5 minutes for candidates whose age is above 40 years. Detailed Medical exanimation for those who cleared Stage 1 PET.

Stage 2 PET will include Rope climbing, carrying a 64 kg weight by Fireman’s lift, Long jump, running 100 metres.

After qualifying Stage 2 PET, the candidates will appear for a Written Test. The final selection shall be in the order of marks scored in the written test. More details about the ISRO Fireman syllabus are mentioned in the notification. The notification also mentions on what grounds will a candidate be disqualified.

Image Source: Unsplash