ISRO Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For Various Posts In ISRO VSSC, Check Details Here

ISRO Recruitment 2021 is soon going to start at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). VSSC is one of the oldest and most distinguished units of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). A total of 15 vacancies have opened up recently and the applications for the same will begin in the coming week. Read on to see ISRO Vacancy list and the qualifications required to apply for it.
As per the ISRO website, there are a total of 15 vacancies available. Here are the details of the posts and descriptions of all vacancies along with the required qualifications. You can check if you are eligible for any of these and then apply directly on the ISRO website. Here is the link for the ISRO website where you can apply for open job positions.
People who are interested and eligible for the above-given positions can apply for the job by visiting the official website of IRSO and choosing the VSSC section in the vacancies category. The last date for applications for the above-given positions is on April 5 so make sure you apply on time. You can check more details and information about applying to the jobs on the website itself. Interested candidates should also keep an eye out for the official ISRO notification for more information about available positions. Here is the link to apply for VSSCO ISRO open job positions for your convenience.