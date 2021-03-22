ISRO Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For Various Posts In ISRO VSSC, Check Details Here

ISRO Recruitment 2021 is soon going to start at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). VSSC is one of the oldest and most distinguished units of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). A total of 15 vacancies have opened up recently and the applications for the same will begin in the coming week. Read on to see ISRO Vacancy list and the qualifications required to apply for it.

List of ISRO Job Postings Available In March 2021

As per the ISRO website, there are a total of 15 vacancies available. Here are the details of the posts and descriptions of all vacancies along with the required qualifications. You can check if you are eligible for any of these and then apply directly on the ISRO website. Here is the link for the ISRO website where you can apply for open job positions.

Nurse - First class diploma in general nursing and midwifery.

Catering supervisor - Bachelor’s degree in hotel management, hotel management and catering technology, hospitality and hotel administration, catering science and hotel management with one year experience or diploma in catering with three years experience or PG diploma in catering with two years experience

Pharmacist-A (3 vacancies) - SSLC or SSC pass with a first-class diploma in pharmacy

Lab Technician (2 vacancies) - ASSLC or SSC pass with a first-class diploma in medical laboratory technology

Fireman (8 vacancies) - ASSLC or SSC pass and should also satisfy additional fitness standards required for the post.

Academic Vacancies At VSSC ISRO

Scientist/Engineer - Recruitment to the post of Scientist/Engineer-SD with PhD qualification and Scientist/Engineer-SC with M.E/M.Tech qualification

Research Scientist - M.Sc degree in Meteorology in First Class with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of a minimum of 6.84 on a 10 scale or equivalent.

TECHNICAL ASSISTANT, SCIENTIFIC ASSISTANT, LIBRARY ASSISTANT-A

People who are interested and eligible for the above-given positions can apply for the job by visiting the official website of IRSO and choosing the VSSC section in the vacancies category. The last date for applications for the above-given positions is on April 5 so make sure you apply on time. You can check more details and information about applying to the jobs on the website itself. Interested candidates should also keep an eye out for the official ISRO notification for more information about available positions. Here is the link to apply for VSSCO ISRO open job positions for your convenience.