ISRO Recruitment: Apply For Junior Translation Officer Posts; Check Direct Link, Details

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications for the Junior Translation Officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Indian Space Research Organisation - isro.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, the Indian Space Agency will fill a total of 6 posts.

Candidates must note that they should apply on or before November 20. The application process started on October 30, 2021. Only those candidates who are aged between 18 to 25 years are eligible to apply, but there are certain age relaxations for the candidates. It is recommended to go through the official recruitment notice released by ISRO before applying for the post.

ISRO Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply for Junior Translation Officer Recruitment

STEP 1: To apply, visit the official website of isro.gov.in.

STEP 2: Candidates must complete the registration process.

STEP 3: After registering, complete the application form.

STEP 4: Fill out and submit the application form.

STEP 5: Pay application fees.

STEP 6: Download the application form and print it for future reference.

STEP 7: Use the direct link given here to apply.

ISRO: Exam pattern Junior Translation Officer recruitment

The selection procedure would be based on the marks scored in the written test and a skills test.

The exam would have two parts-Part A (Objective type) and Part B (Subjective type). The duration of the examination would be 2 hours.

Scoring a minimum of 60% marks in the examination is important to qualify for the post of JST.

ISRO Recruitment 2021: Application fees | Payscale | Other information

Selected candidates will be posted at the Human Space Flight Center in Bengaluru, Karnataka in India on a full-time basis.

Candidates will be required to pay an application fee of RS 250, which can be paid offline via Challan.

The pay scale would be under Level-06. Between Rs 35,000 and Rs 1,12,400.

Image: Twitter/@ISRO