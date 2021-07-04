ITBP Constable Recruitment: Know How To Apply For 65 Vacancies Before September 2

ITBP constable recruitment 2021: The Indo- Tibetan Border Police Force has recently issued a notification regarding the recruitment of constables. As per the recent notification, the Border Police Force will begin the registration for recruitment on July 5,2021. Last date to apply for the same is September 2, 2021. This recruitment is for sportspersons and candidates eligible for the post and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of ITBP on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP constable recruitment 2021: Details

ITBP recruitment drive aims to fill Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial posts of Constable (General Duty) in Group ‘C’. Recruitment is being done for providing jobs on a temporary basis. However, based on performance and requirement it is likely to be made permanent in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force against Sports Quota. Eligible candidates are those who have passed Class 10 or its equivalent from a recognized board. Candidates eligible and interested in this recruitment for sportspersons can apply online through the official site of ITBP on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Drive aims to fill 65 vacancies for sportspersons of various disciplines - Wrestling, Kabaddi, Karate, Archery, Wushu, Taekwondo, Judo, Gymnastics, Sports Shooting, Ski, Boxing, and Ice Hockey.

ITBP constable: Selection Criteria

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of forms they submit during registration

Physical standard test combined with the detailed medical exam will be conducted for shortlisted candidates

ITBP constable recruitment 2021: Know how to apply