ITBP Recruitment 2021 For Constable Begins, Here's Direct Link To Apply

ITBP recruitment 2021: The Indo- Tibetan Border Police Force is all set to hire 65 constables. The application process for the same has been started and will continue till September 2, 2021. This recruitment is for sportspersons. The candidates eligible for the post can apply online through the official website of ITBP.

ITBP Constable: Vacancy Details

ITBP recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 65 vacancies of the Non-Gazetted and Non-Ministerial posts of Constable (General Duty) in Group ‘C’. Drive aims to fill 65 vacancies for sportspersons of various disciplines - Wrestling, Kabaddi, Karate, Archery, Wushu, Taekwondo, Judo, Gymnastics, Sports Shooting, Ski, Boxing, and Ice Hockey. Positions will be filled on a contract basis. Candidates will be charged Rs. 100 as an application fee for ITBP Constable Recruitment 2021. Candidates who want to apply should ensure that they have passed Matriculation (10th) or its equivalent examination from any recognized board. The age limit for this vacancy is 23, which means candidates should be aged between 18 to 23 years while applying. Selected candidates will get monthly remuneration between Rs. 21,700 and Rs. 69,100.

Important Dates

1. Application for Indo Tibetan Constable General began on 5th July 2021

2. Closing date of application portal is 2nd September 2021

ITBP constable: Selection Criteria

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of forms they submit during registration Physical standard test combined with the detailed medical exam will be conducted for shortlisted candidates

Step-by-step guide for application

Go to the official website of ITBP Or directly go to https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/ Enter the details asked in the application form Submit the application form along with the photograph, signature, and exam fee of Rs. 100 Download and print a copy of the application form for future reference

About ITBP

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) is a Central Armed Police Force functioning under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. The ITBPF was raised on 24th October 1962 and is a border guarding police force specializing in high altitude operations. ITBPF is deployed for border guarding duties from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh covering 3488 km of the India-China border. As per Director General S S Deswal, "a career in ITBPF is highly rewarding for those who are physically fit, mentally tough and desire to be employed in roles that provide adventure, challenges, good emoluments, and a satisfying work-life balance."