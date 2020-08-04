ITI Admission Process In Maharashtra Started Online From August 1, See Details

India and Maharashtra are still fighting the battle against the Coronavirus as the cases are continuously rising. On the backdrop of such difficult times, the ITI admission process has been made available online. The ITI admission process in Maharashtra will be a centralised and is now available for all the interested candidates online on the official website, https://admission.dvet.gov.in (Directorate of Vocational Education and Training Maharashtra State). Here is everything you need to know about ITI admission process in Maharashtra.

ITI admission process in Maharashtra

The official notice related to the ITI admission process in Maharashtra reads as, “Application Form for admission to all Government and Private Industrial Training Institute (ITI) under Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) for August 2020 Session is made available from 11.00 am on 1st August 2020.” It is also notified that the interested candidates and their parents should read the admission rules and the whole ITI admission process as mentioned on the ITI information brochure available on the website. The interested candidates can also make use of ‘MahaITI App’ available on the Google Play store.

The students can download their Maharashtra ITI online form and other details from the app. The ITI admission process in Maharashtra’s window is available from August 1, 2020, to August 14, 2020, till 5 PM. If a candidate wants to make some limited changes in their Maharashtra ITI online form, they can do it from August 16, 2020, 11 AM onwards till August 17, 2020, 5 PM. The final merit list will be declared on the official website on August 18, 2020, at 5 PM. This year filling up the application form and registration fee, selecting the ITI centres, correction in the admission form, registering complaints, etc can be done online. This online ITI admission process in Maharashtra is done for students so that they need not rush for the admission in colleges in the current pandemic situation.

See the official notification regarding the ITI admission process in Maharashtra HERE

ITI admission eligibility

Candidates who have passed or failed in the class 10 examination can take part in the ITI admission process. Candidates above 14 years of age with the required educational qualification or higher educational qualification can take part in the ITI admission process. There is no upper limit of age in the ITI admission process.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website to know about all the latest news and updates regarding the ITI colleges and ITI admission process.