J&K: Confusion Prevails Over Reopening Schools For Class 10, 12 For Vaccinated Students

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the reopening of schools for classes 10 and 12 for vaccinated staff and students. However, there is no clarification by the J&K government as to how could those below 18 years get vaccinated. An order issued by the J&K government reads, "Classes for 12th standard shall be permitted with limited in-person teaching not exceeding 50% on a given day, for vaccinated students and staff. The consent shall be obtained from the parents of all students who are willing to attend the school. School premises should be thoroughly sanitised. Proper screening regarding vaccination should be done at the school gate. If any student or teacher, or other school staff shows symptoms of cough, cold, or fever, they will not be allowed to enter the school. The head of the school must ensure that the guidelines related to social distancing and Covid protocols are strictly followed”.

It added that limited in-person teaching of students of 10th class, not exceeding 50% on any given day, and after ensuring compliance with COVID appropriate behaviour by the school authorities, can be permitted by concerned Deputy Commissioners after due screening through 100% Rapid Antigen Test or RT-PCR, subject to the consent of parents and students. The schools will strictly follow COVID protocols.

Shafqat Chib, Principal of Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School in Gandhi Nagar, told Republic Media Network that they haven’t got any official communication from the Directorate of School Education. “We too have only seen that circular where Lieutenant Governor of J&K said that 50% of class 10 and 12 vaccinated students will be allowed to attend school but when it comes to class 10, students are below the age of 15 years, so it is ruled out that they are vaccinated. We got to know about getting them tested. It’s not possible to test them daily, and Chief Medical Officer needs to depute a team as teachers aren’t well worst of testing techniques,” she said. Only 30% of class 12 students might be vaccinated as a majority of them are also below 18 years, she added.

Students say that this decision needs to be revisited as there is no vaccination for those below 18 years. They also need to make sure that all SoPs are followed and teachers are also vaccinated.

